Is It Too Late To Consider Buying S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA)?

S P Setia Berhad (KLSE:SPSETIA), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.67 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.54. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether S P Setia Berhad's current trading price of RM0.54 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at S P Setia Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is S P Setia Berhad Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 15.03x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.13x, which means if you buy S P Setia Berhad today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that S P Setia Berhad should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since S P Setia Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will S P Setia Berhad generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. S P Setia Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SPSETIA’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SPSETIA? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SPSETIA, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SPSETIA, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing S P Setia Berhad at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for S P Setia Berhad (1 can't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in S P Setia Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

