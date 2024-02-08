Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB)?

While The Pebble Group plc (LON:PEBB) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the AIM. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Pebble Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Pebble Group?

Good news, investors! Pebble Group is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Pebble Group’s ratio of 12.53x is below its peer average of 20.16x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Media industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Pebble Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Pebble Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Pebble Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although PEBB is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to PEBB, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PEBB for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pebble Group (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

