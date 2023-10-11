Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW)?

Primo Water Corporation (TSE:PRMW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the TSX over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Primo Water’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Primo Water Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 24.99x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Primo Water today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Primo Water’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Primo Water generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Primo Water. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PRMW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at PRMW? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PRMW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for PRMW, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Primo Water is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those is concerning...

