Is It Too Late To Consider Buying QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES)?

QES Group Berhad (KLSE:QES), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.63 and falling to the lows of RM0.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether QES Group Berhad's current trading price of RM0.57 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at QES Group Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is QES Group Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – QES Group Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that QES Group Berhad’s ratio of 17.86x is below its peer average of 25.01x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Electronic industry. What’s more interesting is that, QES Group Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from QES Group Berhad?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.2% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for QES Group Berhad, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since QES is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on QES for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy QES. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

