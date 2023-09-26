Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM)?

While Ryman Healthcare Limited (NZSE:RYM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw its share price hover around a small range of NZ$6.42 to NZ$6.99 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ryman Healthcare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Ryman Healthcare

What's The Opportunity In Ryman Healthcare?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Ryman Healthcare’s ratio of 17.14x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 20.87x, which means if you buy Ryman Healthcare today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Ryman Healthcare should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, it seems like Ryman Healthcare’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Ryman Healthcare look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 79% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ryman Healthcare. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in RYM’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at RYM? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on RYM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for RYM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ryman Healthcare you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Ryman Healthcare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.