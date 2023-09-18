Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)?

Let's talk about the popular Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$234 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$204. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Salesforce's current trading price of US$215 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Salesforce’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Salesforce Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Salesforce is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $351.97, but it is currently trading at US$215 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Salesforce’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Salesforce generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Salesforce's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Salesforce, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Salesforce you should know about.

