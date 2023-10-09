Is It Too Late To Consider Buying SAP SE (ETR:SAP)?

Let's talk about the popular SAP SE (ETR:SAP). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €131 and falling to the lows of €119. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SAP's current trading price of €124 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SAP’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In SAP?

According to my valuation model, SAP seems to be fairly priced at around 2.23% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy SAP today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €120.86, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Furthermore, SAP’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from SAP?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SAP's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SAP’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SAP, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for SAP you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in SAP, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

