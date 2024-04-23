Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Severfield plc (LON:SFR)?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 36% in the past couple of months on the LSE. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Severfield’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Severfield Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Severfield’s ratio of 9.86x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.27x, which means if you buy Severfield today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Severfield should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Furthermore, Severfield’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

Can we expect growth from Severfield?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Severfield's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SFR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SFR? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SFR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for SFR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Severfield, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Severfield, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

