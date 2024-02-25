Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG)?

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the ASX over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Shaver Shop Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Shaver Shop Group Worth?

Good news, investors! Shaver Shop Group is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.66x is currently well-below the industry average of 13.91x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Shaver Shop Group’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move closer to its industry peers, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Shaver Shop Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 2.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Shaver Shop Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SSG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SSG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Shaver Shop Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Shaver Shop Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

