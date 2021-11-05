Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)?

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ShotSpotter’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is ShotSpotter worth?

According to my valuation model, ShotSpotter seems to be fairly priced at around 6.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ShotSpotter today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.70, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that ShotSpotter’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of ShotSpotter look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for ShotSpotter. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SSTI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about ShotSpotter as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with ShotSpotter, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

