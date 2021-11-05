U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,696.11
    +16.05 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,336.22
    +211.99 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,952.10
    +11.79 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,430.31
    +27.88 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.36
    +2.55 (+3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +23.70 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    +0.27 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    -0.0670 (-4.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3700
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,132.21
    +254.13 (+0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,521.79
    -18.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine ShotSpotter’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for ShotSpotter

What is ShotSpotter worth?

According to my valuation model, ShotSpotter seems to be fairly priced at around 6.6% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ShotSpotter today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $40.70, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that ShotSpotter’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of ShotSpotter look like?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double in the upcoming, the future appears to be extremely bright for ShotSpotter. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in SSTI’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on SSTI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about ShotSpotter as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with ShotSpotter, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in ShotSpotter, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Plug Power and Nikola Dropped, But Bloom Energy Popped Today

    The fuel cells sector of the stock market is looking all shook up this morning, with shares of manufacturer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) down 2.1% and truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) crashing 13.7% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT. Last night after close of trading, Bloom reported a modest 3.5% gain in sales year over year for its fiscal third quarter -- $207.2 million in total. Adding to the misery, Bloom's loss when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) was an even higher $0.30 per share.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Jumped Another 5% Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), which skyrocketed yesterday on news of a big earnings beat, maintained their momentum Friday with some help from Wall Street -- rising another 5% through 11:45 a.m. EDT. At last report, a tally by TheFly.com had no fewer than five separate analysts raising price targets on Qualcomm stock yesterday, after the company reported a respectable 12% increase in revenues in its fiscal third quarter -- and a 76% raise in pro forma profits. One analyst -- Goldman Sachs -- even went ahead and upgraded Qualcomm stock to buy, with a $192 price target.

  • Peloton stock is crashing -— is it time to go all in?

    Peloton's stock gets pounded after a lackluster quarter and outlook. Here's why one analyst thinks it's time to buy.

  • Moderna Takes A Beating On Mounting Vaccine Challenges — Is It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Moderna stock a buy or a sell as it takes a beating in November on a myriad of challenges facing its Covid vaccine?

  • Why Emergent Biosolutions Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE: EBS) have crashed 41.1% as of 11:44 a.m. EDT on Friday. The huge decline came after the company revealed on Thursday that a multimillion-dollar agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had been canceled. Emergent Biosolutions CEO Robert Kramer seemed to attempt to play down the termination of the HHS contract.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, buying into three stocks that have fallen after posting disappointing quarterly results this earnings season.

  • Here's Why Shares of Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Have All Been Extremely Volatile This Week

    Shares of COVID-19 vaccine companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have all posted wild price fluctuations through Thursday's closing bell this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Specifically, Moderna's stock has fallen by 18% through the first four trading sessions this week, while Novavax's shares have plunged nearly 27% over the same period. Ocugen's stock, on the other hand, initially popped by a healthy 21.4% during Monday and Tuesday's combined trading sessions, before giving back all of these gains and then some over the next two days.

  • Why BioNTech Stock Is Plunging Today

    What happened Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were plunging 19.8% as of 11:12 a.m. EDT on Friday. The steep decline came after Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced positive results from a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Merck stock's biggest selloff in nearly 17 years is cutting close to 60 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Merck & Co. tumbled 9.5% in midday trading Friday, putting them on track to suffer the biggest one-day drop since January 2005, after Pfizer Inc. released data on a pill to treat COVID-19 that showed greater efficacy than Merck's. The stock's price decline of $8.61 was shaving about 57 points off the Dow Jones Industrial Average's price, while the Dow rallied 246 points, or 0.7%. The stock's big selloff, the stock has retraced about 56% of the gain, from the Sept. 29 close of $75.11 to

  • 10 Dividend Stocks With Over 10% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks with over 10% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks With Over 10% Yield. The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas recently forecast that home prices and rent are likely to rise in the coming […]

  • The Smartest Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Interestingly, some of the best deals available at the moment happen to be ultra-high-yield dividend stocks (i.e., companies with yields at or above 7%). Best of all, you don't need a boatload of cash to begin generating income or building wealth with dividend stocks. Upstream oil companies, like drillers, feel a direct pinch when crude oil or natural gas prices decline.

  • Why Dynavax Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the vaccine specialist Dynavax (NASDAQ: DVAX) were sliding this morning after the company reported third-quarter earnings. After the market closed on Thursday, Dynavax stock actually rose after hours on the strength of a terrific third-quarter earnings report. Yesterday, Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock tanked after the company had to lower its revenue outlook in the face of softer vaccine demand.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 18.4% in October

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) slid 18.4% in October, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biotech stock lost ground after the company published weaker-than-expected trial results for one of its key clinical therapies. CRISPR published phase 1 trial results for CTX110 on on Oct. 12.

  • Is Big 5 Sporting Goods A Short Squeeze Stock?

    Doubters continue to bet this ticker is due for a pullback, ignoring how undervalued shares are even with the brewing headwind.

  • Roku’s (NASDAQ:ROKU) Volatility should be be Expected given Optimistic Valuation

    Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) came under pressure on Thursday after announcing third quarter results. The results were mixed, but the company also said revenue growth would slow sharply in the fourth quarter due to supply chain constraints. Roku is priced for long term growth, and a temporary headwind shouldn’t change the long term outlook. However the stock’s high P/E ratio means investors should expect volatility for some time to come.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Soaring This Week

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have been rising fairly steadily this week, and had gained more than 13% as of 10 a.m. EDT Friday morning, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The latest move upward started when Ford reported strong third-quarter results even as many other automakers continue to struggle with the global chip supply shortage and other logistical constraints. Ford also said this week that it will use its cash on hand and other sources of liquidity to repurchase high-interest debt as it seeks to improve its credit rating.

  • Why Teradata Stock Fell Sharply on Friday

    Shares of cloud analytics company Teradata (NYSE: TDC) fell on Friday. Teradata stock's decline follows the company's third-quarter earnings release. While revenue and earnings per share were both ahead of analysts' consensus forecasts for the two metrics, the company missed analysts' average view for cloud annual recurring revenue.

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) surged Thursday morning after an analyst report that included an increased price target and promising outlook. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary receipts (ADRs) were up 4.7% after having jumped more than 6% at their highs this morning. The pop comes as a Deutsche Bank analyst boosted the automaker's price target by $10 to $70 per share.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks That Look Like Great Buys in November

    If you're looking for a top stock to hold in your portfolio, a good starting point can be to look at the stocks held by Warren Buffett's conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway. Two stocks from that list that strike me as particularly strong buys this month are Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Healthcare company Merck makes for a solid investment as the business routinely reports strong numbers; in each of the past three years, it has netted a profit margin of at least 14%.

  • Why JFrog Stock Jumped 13% Today

    JFrog (NASDAQ: FROG) stock surged higher Friday morning, rising by 13% as of 11 a.m. EDT. After the bell on Thursday, the software development tool specialist announced surprisingly strong third-quarter sales and issued a more bullish outlook for the full year. JFrog noted strength across several key growth metrics, including average contract renewal size, recurring revenue, and the size of the customer base.