Is It Too Late To Consider Buying The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)?

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$26.96 and falling to the lows of US$20.71. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Shyft Group's current trading price of US$21.12 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Shyft Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Shyft Group?

Great news for investors – Shyft Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $33.04, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Shyft Group’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Shyft Group?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 6.0% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Shyft Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since SHYF is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SHYF for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SHYF. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

