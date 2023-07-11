Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG)?

Singulus Technologies AG (ETR:SNG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the XTRA over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Singulus Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Singulus Technologies Worth?

Good news, investors! Singulus Technologies is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.49x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.48x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Singulus Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Singulus Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenue expected to more than double in the next few years, the future appears to be extremely bright for Singulus Technologies. If expenses can also be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SNG is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SNG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SNG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

