Is It Too Late To Consider Buying SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92)?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €66.20 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €51.90. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether SMA Solar Technology's current trading price of €57.00 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at SMA Solar Technology’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is SMA Solar Technology Worth?

According to our valuation model, SMA Solar Technology seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy SMA Solar Technology today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €66.87, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because SMA Solar Technology’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from SMA Solar Technology?

XTRA:S92 Earnings and Revenue Growth January 5th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for SMA Solar Technology, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, S92 appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on S92 for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on S92 should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with SMA Solar Technology (including 2 which are potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in SMA Solar Technology, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

