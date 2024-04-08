Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)?

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$59.48 and falling to the lows of US$50.43. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Sonic Automotive's current trading price of US$52.76 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Sonic Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Sonic Automotive?

Great news for investors – Sonic Automotive is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Sonic Automotive’s ratio of 10.1x is below its peer average of 16.03x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. However, given that Sonic Automotive’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Sonic Automotive look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 49% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Sonic Automotive. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since SAH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SAH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy SAH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you'd like to know more about Sonic Automotive as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Sonic Automotive (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Sonic Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

