Is It Too Late To Consider Buying SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on SS&C Technologies Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In SS&C Technologies Holdings?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that SS&C Technologies Holdings’s ratio of 21.95x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy SS&C Technologies Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since SS&C Technologies Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will SS&C Technologies Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. SS&C Technologies Holdings' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 46%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? SSNC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at SSNC? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on SSNC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for SSNC, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

