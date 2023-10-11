Is It Too Late To Consider Buying technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1)?

technotrans SE (ETR:TTR1), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €27.40 and falling to the lows of €16.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether technotrans' current trading price of €16.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at technotrans’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is technotrans Worth?

According to my valuation model, technotrans seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy technotrans today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth €20.25, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since technotrans’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will technotrans generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for technotrans. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TTR1’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TTR1, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing technotrans at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for technotrans and you'll want to know about it.

