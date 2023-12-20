Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)?

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) saw a decent share price growth of 20% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Texas Instruments’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

See our latest analysis for Texas Instruments

What Is Texas Instruments Worth?

According to our valuation model, Texas Instruments seems to be fairly priced at around 0.8% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Texas Instruments today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $169.94, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Texas Instruments’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Texas Instruments?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Texas Instruments' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TXN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TXN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Texas Instruments as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Texas Instruments (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Texas Instruments, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.