Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Touchstar plc (LON:TST)?

While Touchstar plc (LON:TST) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the AIM, rising to highs of UK£1.08 and falling to the lows of UK£0.88. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Touchstar's current trading price of UK£0.90 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Touchstar’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Touchstar?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Touchstar’s ratio of 11.1x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Touchstar today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Touchstar’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Touchstar look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Touchstar's revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? TST’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at TST? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on TST, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for TST, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

