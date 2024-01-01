Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)?

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN), is not the largest company out there, but it led the LSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tyman’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Tyman Worth?

According to our valuation model, Tyman seems to be fairly priced at around 6.9% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tyman today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is £3.38, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Tyman’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Tyman generate?

LSE:TYMN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 1st 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 33% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tyman. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in TYMN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TYMN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Tyman at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Tyman you should know about.

