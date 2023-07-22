Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)?

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Veeva Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

View our latest analysis for Veeva Systems

What Is Veeva Systems Worth?

Veeva Systems appears to be overvalued by 26% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$200 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $158.56. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. In addition to this, it seems like Veeva Systems’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Veeva Systems look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Veeva Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in VEEV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe VEEV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VEEV for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for VEEV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Veeva Systems, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Veeva Systems you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Veeva Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here