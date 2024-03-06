Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)?

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL), is not the largest company out there, but it led the NASDAQGM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Vital Farms’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Vital Farms Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 3.48% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Vital Farms today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $18.10, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. In addition to this, Vital Farms has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

Can we expect growth from Vital Farms?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Vital Farms' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? VITL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VITL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Vital Farms at this point in time. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Vital Farms and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Vital Farms, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

