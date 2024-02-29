Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)?

While Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC) might not have the largest market cap around , it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the XTRA over the last few months, increasing to €18.40 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €16.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Wacker Neuson's current trading price of €16.88 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Wacker Neuson’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Wacker Neuson Worth?

Good news, investors! Wacker Neuson is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 5.47x is currently well-below the industry average of 12.67x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. However, given that Wacker Neuson’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Wacker Neuson generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -18% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Wacker Neuson. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although WAC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. We recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to WAC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on WAC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, we recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Wacker Neuson as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, we've found that Wacker Neuson has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Wacker Neuson, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

