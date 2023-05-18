Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)?

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Wix.com’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Wix.com Worth?

Good news, investors! Wix.com is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $120.28, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Wix.com’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Wix.com generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Wix.com. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since WIX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on WIX for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy WIX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Wix.com and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Wix.com, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

