Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6)?

Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd. (SGX:BS6), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SGX. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Worth?

Great news for investors – Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is SGD2.24, but it is currently trading at S$1.60 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings)’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings). It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since BS6 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BS6 for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BS6. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings), you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings).

