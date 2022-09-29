Too Good To Go Calls on All Canadians to Make September 29th a National Day of Zero Food Waste

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Today, for the third year in a row, the United Nations will recognize September 29th as the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW.) This UN day of recognition brings necessary and important attention to the environmental and social impact of surplus food waste across the world.

Too Good To Go, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Too Good To Go is marking this day by calling on all Canadians to save the date on September 29th and make it a day of Zero Food Waste. The world's #1 marketplace for selling surplus food, is encouraging everyone across the country to save food via the app, reduce food waste at home by remixing leftovers, plan ahead when making grocery store purchases and think differently about their food habits. Food businesses will also play an important role, which is why Too Good To Go is activating all of its 3,800+ partners in Canada to use their platforms to spread the word and ensure all surplus food ends up being saved.

Reducing food waste is one of the simplest and most effective ways to combat climate change. Food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the world; each day in Canada 154,794 tons of greenhouse gases are emitted from food waste. 97,000 tonnes of food, or 1.1kg of food per person goes to waste each day, which is staggering when considering the amount of perfectly edible food that does not get consumed daily .

Wasting food also wastes the resources used to produce it - the water, electricity, land, labour and love put into making the food. Each year across the country cropland equivalent to the areas of greater Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa combined is used alone to produce food we do not consume.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "in one year since our first IDAFLW campaign in 2021 our organisation and our partners have helped to save more than 800,000 meals from waste. Each bag saved equates to the prevention of 2.5kg of CO2e going into the environment. By simply saving a Surprise Bag and making September 29th a zero waste day Canadians can have a real, measurable impact on the environment, while also eating great food and saving money."

Story continues

Canada wastes more than 58% of all the food it produces, higher than the global average of 40%. Foodsellers and consumers can play an active and influential role in the fight to end food waste, every day. By mobilising toward a day of zero waste on September 29th Too Good To Go believes all Canadians can feel the power of their individual and collective action.

To learn more about how to make September 29th a national day of Zero Food Waste visit Too Good To Go's Instagram page to also enter a chance to win free Surprise Bags for a year! The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android .

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go' more than 64.5 million users have saved more than 164 million meals from going to waste from more than 171,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

###

Contact

Sarah Soteroff

PR Manager, Canada

416.838.0077

ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.ca

SOURCE: Too Good To Go





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/718016/Too-Good-To-Go-Calls-on-All-Canadians-to-Make-September-29th-a-National-Day-of-Zero-Food-Waste



