U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,708.00
    -24.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    -143.00 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,445.25
    -110.50 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,709.20
    -11.60 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.42
    +0.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,657.40
    -12.60 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    18.65
    -0.23 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9730
    -0.0009 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    -1.37 (-4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0862
    -0.0023 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6400
    +0.5180 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,494.10
    +534.44 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.57
    +16.79 (+3.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,965.45
    -39.94 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,422.05
    +248.07 (+0.95%)
     

Too Good To Go Calls on All Canadians to Make September 29th a National Day of Zero Food Waste

Too Good To Go
·4 min read

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Today, for the third year in a row, the United Nations will recognize September 29th as the International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste (IDAFLW.) This UN day of recognition brings necessary and important attention to the environmental and social impact of surplus food waste across the world.

Too Good To Go, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture
Too Good To Go, Thursday, September 29, 2022, Press release picture

Too Good To Go is marking this day by calling on all Canadians to save the date on September 29th and make it a day of Zero Food Waste. The world's #1 marketplace for selling surplus food, is encouraging everyone across the country to save food via the app, reduce food waste at home by remixing leftovers, plan ahead when making grocery store purchases and think differently about their food habits. Food businesses will also play an important role, which is why Too Good To Go is activating all of its 3,800+ partners in Canada to use their platforms to spread the word and ensure all surplus food ends up being saved.

Reducing food waste is one of the simplest and most effective ways to combat climate change. Food waste accounts for 10% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the world; each day in Canada 154,794 tons of greenhouse gases are emitted from food waste. 97,000 tonnes of food, or 1.1kg of food per person goes to waste each day, which is staggering when considering the amount of perfectly edible food that does not get consumed daily.

Wasting food also wastes the resources used to produce it - the water, electricity, land, labour and love put into making the food. Each year across the country cropland equivalent to the areas of greater Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary and Ottawa combined is used alone to produce food we do not consume.

Said Sam Kashani, Too Good To Go Country Manager, "in one year since our first IDAFLW campaign in 2021 our organisation and our partners have helped to save more than 800,000 meals from waste. Each bag saved equates to the prevention of 2.5kg of CO2e going into the environment. By simply saving a Surprise Bag and making September 29th a zero waste day Canadians can have a real, measurable impact on the environment, while also eating great food and saving money."

Canada wastes more than 58% of all the food it produces, higher than the global average of 40%. Foodsellers and consumers can play an active and influential role in the fight to end food waste, every day. By mobilising toward a day of zero waste on September 29th Too Good To Go believes all Canadians can feel the power of their individual and collective action.

To learn more about how to make September 29th a national day of Zero Food Waste visit Too Good To Go's Instagram page to also enter a chance to win free Surprise Bags for a year! The Too Good To Go app is available for iOS download in the Apple App Store and Google Play for Android.

About Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, a certified B Corp, is a social impact company leading the food waste revolution to create a greener planet. Their app connects consumers to surplus food from local restaurants and grocery stores, such as pastries, fresh produce, sushi and more, which would otherwise be thrown away to make room for the next batch of goods. Each meal rescued equates to the CO2e emission of charging one smartphone fully 422 times. Founded in 2016, Too Good To Go' more than 64.5 million users have saved more than 164 million meals from going to waste from more than 171,000 partners in 17 countries. Beyond the app, Too Good To Go has launched initiatives to change date labelling on food, produced free educational resources for schools, and inspired households to change food waste behaviours. Visit toogoodtogo.ca for more information and follow us at instagram.com/toogoodtogo.can.

###

Contact

Sarah Soteroff
PR Manager, Canada
416.838.0077
ssoteroff@toogoodtogo.ca

SOURCE: Too Good To Go



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718016/Too-Good-To-Go-Calls-on-All-Canadians-to-Make-September-29th-a-National-Day-of-Zero-Food-Waste

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: Satellite images capture troop build-up near Eritrea border

    Soldiers and heavy weapons are being moved in the northern Tigray region, near the border with Eritrea.

  • Everything People Get Wrong About Coffee

    If you’ve ever come up against a coffee snob, it might be comforting to know that avid coffee drinkers aren’t always coffee experts. When it comes to the matter of storing coffee and keeping it fresh, a recent survey conducted by Roasting Plant Coffee revealed some gaps in knowledge among American millennial coffee drinkers.

  • 21 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Costco

    Costco is known as a low-price leader, but as the big-box and warehouse store landscape becomes more and more competitive, it's getting harder to find unbeatable deals. Despite this, Costco still has...

  • Steakholder Foods Begins Use Of Agency-Approved Animal Source For Development Activity

    Steakholder Foods Ltd (NASDAQ: STKH) has commenced the development of a bovine cell line in the U.S., isolating cells sourced from live cattle raised on a farm approved by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Steakholder Foods is extracting the cells from USDA-approved sources to produce edible products in a sterile environment. "We aim to work with federal agencies as we perfect our processes for sustainable and scalable cultured meat production," said CEO Arik Kaufman. The compa

  • You won't believe that you can reheat your coffee with your phone

    With this smart mug, you can keep your favorite hot drink at the perfect temperature with your phone.

  • Best Types of Coffee Mugs for Keeping a Brew Warm

    Plus, how a smaller serving can make all the differenceBy Anna KocharianThe perfect cup of coffee may begin with fresh beans and a high-quality coffee maker, but the vessel from which it’s consum...

  • Where to Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

    If you can't grab a free coffee on September 29, you're not really trying.

  • Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and More Are Celebrating National Coffee Day with Free Coffee (and Donuts)

    On Sept. 29, sip on free or discounted beverages from big brands like Dunkin’, Krispy Kreme and Blue Bottle for National Coffee Day

  • Top Beer Stocks for Q4 2022

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them also produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the beer industry in 2022 is seeing increasing demand for premium beers, which continue to drive market growth.

  • National Coffee Day 2022: 20 businesses offering free coffee and other daily deals

    Big coffee brands including Dunkin' Donuts, Peets, Krispy Kreme, and Peet's typically offer free coffee on National Coffee Day.

  • Why Germany's fizzy drinks might face a shortage

    STORY: German brewers are facing a dire carbon dioxide shortageLocation: Markt Schwaben, GermanyIt's affecting the production of beer, soft drinks and mineral water(Erich Schweiger, Director, Brewery Schweiger) "Beer is actually the least endangered of all products because the carbonic acid in beer is natural carbonic acid. It is produced during fermentation. I only need a little CO2 to fill the beer into the bottle. With soft drinks, lemonades, mineral water, the situation is different. We add the carbonic acid that is in there with technical carbonic acid. And if I don't have any carbonic acid, I can't fill a lemonade. It's as simple as that."CO2 is in short supply because less fertilizer is being made in Germanydue to soaring energy prices(Walter Koenig, The Bavarian Brewers' Association)"The brewers are very worried. Not only because of the carbon dioxide. Energy prices are skyrocketing, other supply chains are breaking. We are having a very, very difficult time because we really have to think completely from week to week. We have procurement problems, raw material prices have exploded insanely with the Ukraine war. It's a tough time. The pandemic was a piece of cake."

  • 6 Reasons Why Chickpeas Are One of the Healthiest Pantry Staples You Can Buy

    These shelf-stable legumes pack in protein, fiber, and so much more.

  • It’s National Coffee Day—here are 11 of the best coffee products to step up your brew

    Coffee makers, cold brew, Nespresso machines and more to shop on National Coffee Day 2022.

  • Wendy's Menu Brings Back a Popular Side Dish

    The chain offers something that McDonald's and Burger King don't, and it keeps building on that advantage.

  • 30 Easy Halloween Dinner Ideas for Kids From Mini Spider Pizzas to Bandaged Finger Hot Dogs

    Halloween dinner ideas for kids make the holiday even more fun! It may seem like a day that is all about the treats, but it's certainly not a trick to make sure you fuel up your little ghouls and goblins for their journey through the neighborhood—or even around the house this year. And it's even ...

  • The 4 Worst Condiments for Blood Sugar, According to a Dietitian

    High blood sugar can stem from many factors, including stress, lack of sleep, and what you consume in your diet. When it comes to trying to maintain your blood sugar levels, added sugars can be one of the most problematic ingredients in food, and too much can even lead to chronic health conditions like diabetes. However, you may not always realize all the foods that added sugars are included in or even that you're consuming it at all. Take condiments, for example—they might seem like harmless me

  • 7 Best Healthy Things To Buy at Costco

    As a Costco member, you know you can count on the warehouse store for enormous portions of just about anything. But what if you are working on cleaning up your diet and are trying to focus on...

  • Dealing With High Cholesterol, or Looking to Avoid It in the Future? Here Are 24 Foods to Watch Out for

    If you’re in your 20s or 30s, you probably don't think you need to worry about your cholesterol just yet. But that's a misconception: Actually, cholesterol should be a routine part of your next physical exam: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 30 million ...

  • The Foods Hit Hardest in a Recession

    The possibility of an impending recession is causing a big stir. The stock market is struggling, companies are hiring fewer people, and many industries are bracing for the impact of customers changing their spending habits to weather the storm. Our food purchases are a primary example of how we make those adjustments, and Food Business News reports that one grocery sector is probably going to be hit hardest in the event of a recession.

  • Starbucks customer stuns with 20 espresso shots order in one drink: ‘Is she ok?’

    One Starbucks shot of espresso contains 75 milligrams of caffeine