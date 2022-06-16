U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.77
    -0.82 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.70
    +8.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0105 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2351
    +0.0179 (+1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3520
    -1.4670 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,608.73
    -1,954.97 (-8.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Too many 'Sopranos' rewatches? Here is how to cancel HBO Max

Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

So you’ve decided to cancel HBO Max after your fifth rewatch of The Sopranos.

Doing so is easy, but HBO might try to offer a better deal to get you to stay. We were offered a 50% discount for six months when we tried to cancel. If you decided to cancel, access to the content won't expire until the start of the next billing cycle.

Here is how to cancel HBO Max.

Talking Tech newsletter: Get the current week of news, tips, and talk of tech in your inbox.

Where is that show streaming?: Here's how to find your favorite TV show or movie online

Who owns Google?: The same company that owns Waze and YouTube.

How to cancel HBO Max

Log into your HBO Max account and click on your profile.

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Click on “subscription.”

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Click on "manage subscription." Another window will open. Click “Cancel subscription.”

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

HBO Max may offer a better deal to get you to stay. Take it or leave it. Click “Continue to cancel” if you’re unimpressed.

How to cancel HBO Max subscription
How to cancel HBO Max subscription

Select a reason for canceling then click on “Yes, cancel subscription."

How to cancel HBO Max
How to cancel HBO Max

Looking for more tech tips? USA TODAY has you covered.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to cancel HBO Max: a quick step-by-step

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Sees Logic for Twitter as a Crypto Payments Platform

    Elon Musk spoke during Twitter’s virtual all-hands meeting Thursday.

  • Google Maps has a new Android widget to show live traffic around you

    Google Maps is introducing a new widget for Android that will be another use for the functionality that helped make a name for Waze, the other driving and mapping app that Google acquired nearly a decade ago: It will now show live traffic around you not just in the app but in a widget you can access on your lock screen. Google Maps already provides estimated arrival and travel times, and indicates when there is less or more congestion on your route with yellow/orange/red colors. The live traffic widget will be an extra, user-friendly tool for users, to give them a better idea of how busy an area will be in case they need to adjust their travel times or even routes to avoid the scrum, without needing to open the app.

  • Home builder stocks hit hard after disappointing housing starts data

    Share of home builders were broadly lower Thursday, after data showing that U.S. housing starts fell a lot more than expected in May. The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF sank 2.0% in premarket trading, putting it on track for a near two-year low, as futures for the S&P 500 shed 1.7%. Among the ETF's more active home builders, Lennar Corp. dropped 2.7%, Toll Brothers Inc. fell 1.9%, KB Home slid 3.4%, PulteGroup Inc. lost 0.7% and D.R. Horton Inc. shed 3.0%. The ETF's biggest premarket decline

  • Here's Why Block Is Set To Win As Per Credit Suisse

    Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo reiterated an Outperform on Block, Inc (NYSE: SQ). Due to higher interest rates, Chiodo cut the price target to $170 from $180. He saw two dominant business models that will "win" over the coming decade within payment acceptance. The models will either: 1) be the software platform (and monetize via SaaS, payments, embedded finance, and commerce-enablement services) such as Square; or 2) be a preferred partner in embedding and powering additional ecosystem- an

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 14 – BTC and ETH See Red

    It was a mixed session for the crypto market on Tuesday, with the total market cap falling to a new current year low before market conditions steadied.

  • Humana Stock Defies Weak Market, Flashes Renewed Strength

    Managed health care giant Humana held near its all-time high until recently, a sign of remarkable strength given the beating the market has taken this year. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One that fits that bill is Humana stock.

  • Dow Jones Dives After Fed-Fueled Rebound; Tesla Hikes U.S. Prices; Elon Musk-Twitter Meeting Next

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived Thursday after Wednesday's Fed-fueled gains. Tesla stock skidded after hiking most of its U.S. prices.

  • Don’t be fooled by these myths about travel insurance and what it covers and women plead with Congress to act on paid leave and rising child-care costs during emotional hearing on Capitol Hill

    While travel insurance is important to have for most trips there’s a lot about it — from what it covers to how you get reimbursed — that gets misinterpreted. Expect that 30-year mortgage rate to get even more expensive.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell With Its Covid Shot Now In FDA Limbo?

    Is Novavax stock a buy or sell after the FDA's advisors endorsed the company's Covid shot? Is NVAX stock a buy or sell right now?

  • Atlas Enters Interest Rate Cap Agreement

    Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX) has entered an interest rate cap transaction with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., to mitigate the risk of potential interest rate fluctuations on the company's interest expense. "Reducing leverage and continuing to simplify our capital structure remain a top priority for Atlas," stated CEO Joe Boyer. As per the transaction, the variable portion of ATCX's interest expense tied to LIBOR is capped at 3.0%. JP Morgan will make payments to the company monthly

  • Canada's CIBC 'comfortable' with mortgage book, watching for signs of stress

    Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is "comfortable" with the quality of its mortgage book, but is on the lookout for signs of stress, its chief risk officer said on Thursday. "We're very comfortable with where things are currently," Shawn Beber said at the fifth-largest Canadian bank's investor day in Toronto. Rising mortgage rates have already slowed the breakneck pace of Canadian home prices during the pandemic.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: This Energy Giant Is A Safe Haven In An Uncertain Market

    Exxon Mobil is Thursday's IBD Stock Of The Day as the oil giant has consistently outperformed a turbulent market this year. The Irving, Texas, based multinational is diversified across much of the petroleum industry spectrum. Exxon is one of the largest publicly traded companies in the energy sector.

  • Major Triangle employer Revlon files for bankruptcy. Are local jobs on the line?

    The company's debt has soared above $3 billion. Its largest facility in the world is located north of Raleigh and has hundreds of employees.

  • Dow ends below 30,000, stocks finish at lowest levels since 2020 as recession fears rear up

    U.S. stocks close sharply lower, wiping out gains seen after the Federal Reserve's biggest interest rate hike since 1994.

  • Markets Say BOE Needs to Hike to 3% This Year to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will need to unleash a dramatic series of interest rate hikes that take borrowing costs to 3% by the end of the year, according to financial market bets that suggests policy makers have lost control of inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and

  • Spotify to Slow Its Hiring by 25%

    The audio streaming giant’s move is the latest signal companies are bracing for a possible recession.

  • U.S. Economic Growth Shows Signs of Slipping

    Key sectors such as housing and consumer spending are succumbing to high inflation and rising interest rates, stirring fears of a recession..

  • Seven Easy Ways To Shield Your Money From Inflation

    Tips on how to ease inflation pain, including how to cut gas costs, protect investments and fine-tune budgets.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.