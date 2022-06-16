Too many 'Sopranos' rewatches? Here is how to cancel HBO Max
So you’ve decided to cancel HBO Max after your fifth rewatch of The Sopranos.
Doing so is easy, but HBO might try to offer a better deal to get you to stay. We were offered a 50% discount for six months when we tried to cancel. If you decided to cancel, access to the content won't expire until the start of the next billing cycle.
Here is how to cancel HBO Max.
How to cancel HBO Max
Log into your HBO Max account and click on your profile.
Click on “subscription.”
Click on "manage subscription." Another window will open. Click “Cancel subscription.”
HBO Max may offer a better deal to get you to stay. Take it or leave it. Click “Continue to cancel” if you’re unimpressed.
Select a reason for canceling then click on “Yes, cancel subscription."
