Is too much farmland owned by foreigners? New worries emerge over Chinese ownership

A wave of legislation spreading across the nation is restricting land ownership in the U.S. by foreigners, with a focus on farmland in many states.

In the South, new restrictions have been proposed or passed this year in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, North Carolina and South Carolina. And as of July 1, no one on the U.S. Treasury Department's list of sanctioned individuals or a citizen of a sanctioned country can buy real estate in Tennessee.

Micah Brown, an attorney at the University of Arkansas’ National Agricultural Law Center, monitors laws that limit foreign ownership of American farmland. In the last two years, he has seen a steady rise in states proposing these laws. This year, the number exploded, with nearly half the state legislatures now considering laws to restrict or ban some foreign ownership of agricultural land.

“Many of the lawmakers state their reasoning as national security and food security,” Brown said.

Many new laws are aimed at restricting foreign ownership of U.S. farmlands.

Federal laws are also being considered to strengthen the oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. farmlands.

In the past, most state laws restricted any foreign ownership. The latest laws mainly target what Brown calls “the big four,” China, Iran, North Korea and Russia. And China is often framed as the greatest threat, even though only a tiny fraction of U.S. agricultural land is owned by Chinese interests.

The largest foreign landholders are from Canada, with 12.8 million acres, followed by the Netherlands, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany, according to the most recent U.S. Department of Agriculture data from 2021. Chinese interests held 383,935 acres that year.

New fears of Chinese ownership

Politicians often point to a dramatic recent jump in the percentage of farmland owned by Chinese interests as a reason for concern. But most of that increase happened in 2013 when the Chinese company WH Group bought Smithfield Foods, the world’s largest pork producer. That year, primarily because of the Smithfield sale, Chinese ownership of U.S. agricultural land rose from 69,295 acres to 248,503 acres. Of the 3% of U.S. agricultural land owned by foreigners, roughly 0.05% is Chinese-held, according to the USDA.

In the last few years, however, several high-profile, controversial Chinese land purchases, a corn mill near an Air Force base in North Dakota and a proposed wind farm in Texas, received national media attention and caused politicians to react across the country.

Republican presidential candidates Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis have both embraced restrictions on Chinese farm ownership on the campaign trail, although the issue, like many agricultural concerns, is less partisan at the state level. A proposed Senate bill to increase federal scrutiny of foreign farmland purchases has bipartisan support.

The Senate bill could become part of the 2023 Farm Bill, a massive piece of legislation that must be renewed every five years.

A history of anti-foreign farm laws

Foreign farm ownership has been a concern as long as America has been a country. The Declaration of Independence cited it as a reason for breaking with the crown.

“When we became a nation, the newly independent states enacted restrictions against what they termed 'enemy aliens,' a.k.a. British subjects,” Brown said.

The next panic over foreign ownership occurred in the late 19th century, as the United States expanded westward into what is now the Midwest.

“There were concerns about rich European investments coming in and colonizing the West,” Brown said.

Later “flashpoints,” Brown said, were spurred by anti-Asian sentiment in the first half of the 20th century and worries about foreign investment in the 1970s.

In 1978, the federal government enacted the Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act, which requires foreign investors to report purchases of U.S. agricultural land.

“Since 2021 to the present, we are in the fifth political flashpoint that this issue has popped up in our nation’s history,” Brown said.

Todd A. Price covers food and culture across the South. He can be reached at taprice@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chinese ownership of American farms sparks new worries