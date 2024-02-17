Too much snow? Allegiant kicks of new flight to Florida from Columbus

Allegiant

If the most recent winter storm has given central Ohio residents enough of the season, there is a new option to get to some sun from Columbus.

Allegiant Airlines on Saturday kicked off its seasonal service from Rickenbacker International to Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida. The flight is part of the airline's expansion in 23 cities around the country.

"Anticipating a surge in spring and summer travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly-timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” Drew Wells, Allegiant chief revenue officer, said in a statement.

More: 3 nonstop destinations coming to John Glenn Columbus this year: Here's where you can go

The flight from Columbus to Destin will be available up to three times weekly, according to the airline. The company's website shows it offering the flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays through March. A round trip for next week showed a roundtrip ticket costing roughly $160 plus taxes.

The cheapest Allegiant tickets only allow one personal item per passenger, with carry-on items and checked luggage costing more.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Allegiant kicks of new flight to Florida from Columbus