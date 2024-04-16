‘It’s too much stress to not do your taxes’: Kern County residents get help to file their taxes for free

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tax Day may be here but so is help to get kern residents filed by the deadline. Free help that is, at United Way of Central Eastern California.

“It’s actually a little bit busier than what we’re used to the whole week has been consistent but we’re anticipating that today will be the day where we’re super busy,” said United Way of Central Eastern California’s Sofia Calero.

Calero said since tax season began their office in Downtown Bakersfield has been hard-pressed with taxpayers.

“We’ve had extended hours since day one which was January 29th, so we’ve been working since till about 7,8pm and today we’re actually working until 9pm with appointments but yeah we’ve been pretty busy,” said Calero.

Kern Resident, Richard Castanos, showed up in line to file on Tax Day, but it wasn’t his first attempt.

“I made an appointment three weeks ago, for Saturday, and I didn’t have the right documents with me, so I had to come back today,” said Castanos.

According to Calero, this year the Child tax credit refund was a little higher, and many families benefited from the earned income tax credit, a credit she said helps low-income families get a tax break.

“They have been able to quality up to $7,000 dollars on the federal side and $3,000 on California, because we do have the Cali EITC, which is an income tax credit on California,” said Calero.

But the best way to get these credits Calero said is by filing by the deadline.

“Everyone should have filed by April 15th, especially those that have a tax liability or might owe the IRS, because after April 15th if they filed, they will get a penalty and suffer an interest,” said Calero.

Penalties, Castanos said he can avoid, thanks to the free help.

“It’s too much stress to not do your taxes and be wondering and owing and having Uncle Sam on your back,” said Castanos.

For those who won’t be able to make it by the Monday, April 15th deadline, if you need to file an extension, go here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.