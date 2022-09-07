U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,906.75
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,148.00
    -18.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,003.00
    -16.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,789.70
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.62
    -0.26 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.10
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.04
    +0.13 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9890
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.89
    +0.90 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1427
    -0.0092 (-0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9480
    +2.1910 (+1.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,750.38
    -1,159.13 (-5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.26
    -30.25 (-6.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.37
    -48.07 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Tool Tethering Market to Hit $590 million by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·4 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Some of the major players operating in the tool tethering industry are Ergodyne, 3M, MSA Company, Milwaukee, NLG, Stanley, FallTech. and Buckingham Manufacturing Co Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tool Tethering Market size is anticipated to reach over USD 590 million by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The construction industry has grown substantially in the Asia Pacific owing to rapid urbanization across developing economies, which is a prominent driver for tool tethering market growth, as per the report. Citing an instance, the construction sector in China registered around USD 893.6 billion in 2018 which increased to more than USD 1.1 trillion in 2021.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5314


The resumption of construction activities following the COVID-19 outbreak will enhance the prospects for aggregates and quarrying in Southeast Asian nations of Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines in 2022, bolstering the global market outlook.

Multifaceted advantages of wrist lanyards to bolster product demand

With regards to product, the wrist lanyards segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% through 2030. This growth can be credited to a variety of benefits and functionalities such as modular buckle design, adjustable length, and multiple tool attachment capabilities.

Wrist lanyards are primarily used during events like conferences and seminars, concerts, conventions, and more. Furthermore, they are used to protect electronic gadgets like cameras, MP3 players, and smartphones. Such a wide application range coupled with beneficial features will stimulate product demand.

The traditional lanyards segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.5% through 2030. This growth can be associated with the rising deployment of electrical components. Single-point conventional lanyards are equipped with as well as without metal connectors. These products can be directly tied in a knot making it useful while working on electrical components and fostering industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 255 pages with 223 market data tables & 30 figures & charts from the report, “Tool Tethering Market Size By Product (Wrist Lanyards, Coil Lanyards, Retractable Lanyards, Traditional Lanyards, Specialty Lanyards), By Application (Construction, Oil & Gas, Mining, Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Telecom, General Industry), By Channel (Retail, Industrial MRO), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022 – 2030” in detail along with the table of contents: https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/tool-tethering-market

Growing relevance of tool tethering in oil & gas application to proliferate market demand

Tool steel market from oil & gas application segment is anticipated to reach 2,000 thousand units by 2030. This is attributable to the growing importance of tool tethering among rig workers spending a substantial amount of time working on high platforms. Furthermore, there is a high possibility of losing or damaging expensive tools in the sea, which may foster industry landscape.

The report also mentions that the mining segment of the tool tethering market is expected to grow at a 10.5% CAGR through 2030. This growth can be credited to surging demand for minerals and utility metals across the mining sector.

Integration of advanced analytics into industrial MRO to foster business expansion

In terms of channel, the industrial MRO segment is anticipated to achieve 8,500 thousand units by 2030. This growth is credited to the increased availability of various products on a single platform. Furthermore, the integration of advanced analytics into industrial MRO platforms will help customers to make informed purchase decisions, fueling segmental expansion.

Growing awareness regarding labor safety will propel market statistics in Europe

Regionally, the Europe tool tethering market is anticipated to reach USD 180 million by 2030. This is credited mainly to favorable worker safety initiatives being implemented in the region. In addition, the growing construction and automotive industries create a favorable outlook for regional business growth.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5314

Surging investment by prominent players in R&D activities

Ergodyne, 3M, MSA Company, Milwaukee, NLG, Stanley, FallTech., and Buckingham Manufacturing Co Inc are some of the key players involved in the tool tethering market. Growing investment initiatives from prominent companies into research and development activities will enable the organizations to unveil innovative products and reduce carbon emissions during production.

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • If there’s one U.S. company that Americans should root for, it’s Intel

    A few months ago, I started buying stock in Intel, betting that the company would become a monopoly chip manufacturer outside Asia. Whether you know it or not, you’re betting on Intel too. The largest and most advanced companies in the U.S., and even our military superiority, depend on access to the most advanced semiconductor chips in the world.

  • The Fed Wants You to Lose Money in Stocks and Probably Crypto, Too

    The U.S. Federal Reserve’s campaign against inflation might not be finished until you’ve lost money on bitcoin (BTC). The reason why goes back to the basics of central banking. The Fed does what it does with monetary policy (these days, raising interest rates) and that filters through the economy by impacting, among other things, how much key assets cost – “financial conditions,” in central bank jargon.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 'We don’t have enough' lithium globally to meet EV targets, mining CEO says

    One miner warned that domestic resources for lithium, the most critical mineral used for electric vehicle production, may not be sufficient enough to meet some U.S. climate targets.

  • Chinese Stocks Slump on New Lockdowns. A Comeback Prediction for Alibaba.

    Citi thinks Alibaba is an attractive play to take advantage of an economic rebound in China, which makes stimulus measures look good for the stock.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in September

    AT&T reversed its ill-fated media expansion by spinning off DirecTV, WarnerMedia, and its other noncore assets over the past year. Today, AT&T is a more streamlined telecom company focused on expanding its core 5G and fiber networks. AT&T now expects its wireless service revenue, which accounted for more than half of its top line last quarter, to rise by as much as 5% this year.

  • Bitcoin crash triggers crypto rout wiping out $15bn overnight

    Overnight there was a steep sell-off across the entire cryptocurrency market with over $15bn wiped out.

  • This Disruptor Could Be the Best Buy in This Bear Market

    Wall Street seems to have forgotten about financial technology company Block (NYSE: SQ). Here's why Block might be one of the best investments you can make during this market downturn. Block started under its former name, Square; its mobile payment terminal was its flagship product.

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • U.S. stock futures edge higher ahead of key speech from Fed’s Brainard

    U.S. stock futures inched higher Wednesday, ahead of a key speech from Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and the release of the latest Fed-compiled look at the U.S. economy.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are falling 5.3% at 11:02 a.m. ET on Tuesday as the meme stock rally over the past month or so continues to fizzle out. Ever since AMC's preferred stock unit, AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE), began trading on the market, the common shares have lost more than a quarter of their value. Confidence in the movie theater operator is waning because it's clear more dilution is coming.

  • Volkswagen drives into danger with €85bn Porsche sale

    Vladimir Putin, having assembled thousands of soldiers on Ukraine’s eastern borders, gave the order for them to advance west, triggering the most destructive European landwar of this century. On the same day, February 22, in Lower Saxony triumphant Volkswagen executives announced a float of Porsche on the Frankfurt stock market, to a world that no longer cared about the fate of a sports car brand.

  • ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • This Under-the-Radar Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    Although the three major U.S. stock indexes tend to rise in value over time, 2022 has served as a clear reminder that this increase doesn't occur in a straight line. Think of a stock split as a lever a publicly traded company can pull to alter its share price and outstanding share count without having any effect on its market cap or operations. Investors tend to be most-excited about forward stock splits, which is where a company reduces its share price via a split while its outstanding share count increases by the same factor (ergo, no change in market cap).

  • 5 Farm Equipment Stocks to Watch in a Promising Industry

    With the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry set to gain from improving farm income, commodity prices and investment in technology, Deere (DE), AGCO Corp (AGCO), Lindsay (LNN), Alamo (ALG) and Titan International (TWI) are poised to ride on this trends.

  • Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 6 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 6 stocks that Warren Buffett is decreasing stakes in. If you want to read about some stocks in the Buffett portfolio, go directly to Warren Buffett is Decreasing Stakes in These 3 Stocks. Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway manages an equity portfolio worth more than $300 billion as of […]

  • Boeing says it stopped buying aluminum from Russia in March

    It is the second important metal that Boeing has stopped sourcing from Russia this year. The company had said in March that it had suspended buying titanium from Russia, another metal prized in aerospace for its strength relative to its weight and its compatibility with the latest generation of carbon-fibre, long-distance passenger jets. "We source aluminum from around the world, including in the U.S.," a Boeing spokesperson said in an emailed statement without giving further details.

  • The stock market has been in free fall since the Fed said ‘pain was coming.’ Morgan Stanley says buckle up for another drop

    Morgan Stanley has been warning all year about “fire and ice” in the stock market, and it sees the potential for another 20% lurch lower.