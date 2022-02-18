U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.75
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,213.00
    -18.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,177.75
    +13.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.40
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.85
    -1.91 (-2.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.20
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9490
    -0.0230 (-1.17%)
     

  • Vix

    27.86
    +3.57 (+14.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0980
    +0.1690 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,452.54
    -1,916.94 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.35
    -66.82 (-6.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,540.84
    +3.47 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

New Tool Unlocks Connecticut Utility Bill Forecasts, Energy Assistance, and Energy Efficiency Resources.

·3 min read

Energy Bills No Longer Take Connecticut Residents by Surprise Thanks to an Innovative Tool by Home Comfort Practice.

STRATFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Comfort Practice (HCP), a home energy efficiency company based in Stratford, Connecticut, and a leading partner of Energize CT, has launched a new online tool that provides up-to-date utility bill projections for nearly every Connecticut household. In addition, the interactive application allows residents to browse city-level resources for emergency energy assistance and access free-of-charge/low-cost energy efficiency solutions funded by the State.

This winter, COVID19 triggered dramatic fluctuations in fuel prices, which produced a staggering increase in heating bills. Distressed residents seeking assistance reached out to HCP in record numbers. "Inflation is causing the costs of heating fuel, electricity, gasoline, and groceries to increase, so households are being forced to make difficult choices while struggling to keep their families warm. We haven't seen anything like this before," said Lorenzo Wyatt, owner of HCP.

Prompted to action, HCP developed a tool to help residents forecast energy bills and find local resources to navigate an already challenging year. The objective was to empower households in three key ways: 1) facilitate access to emergency energy assistance for folks who have fallen behind, 2) prevent bills from getting out of control through energy efficiency solutions, and 3) predict utility bill increases so they wouldn't be caught off guard. HCP's new visual interface places these three capabilities at residents' fingertips.

Users can browse utility bill forecasts for each city. Estimates use pricing and consumption data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and U.S. Census Bureau. Integrating energy bill data from partner organizations such as Operation Fuel into the underlying statistical models will improve projections.

Within the tool, users are also invited to apply for Home Energy Solutions (HES), a critical line of defense for households seeking to reduce high energy bills. HES consists of 4-6 hours of in-home weatherization and energy efficiency upgrades, and it is free-of-charge for eligible families. This rate-payer funded program offers an average of $450 in annual energy savings.

Finally, families behind on utility payments are guided to the appropriate local agencies and organizations committed to emergency energy assistance in their towns. The tool guides users to their designated Community Action Agencies, which administer the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Residents can also connect with Operation Fuel, a trusted local non-profit delivering energy bill relief for over 43 years. Here's what Operation Fuel's, Executive Director Brenda Watson, had to say: "Here at Operation Fuel, we talk a lot about the need to use #PowerForGood -- that's exactly what this tool does, and it's why we are proud to be part of this effort. This important resource lets residents know help is available, where to find it, and predict when it may be needed. When households use the available efficiency resources to reduce their energy bills, more emergency assistance money helps more families in need."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tool-unlocks-connecticut-utility-bill-forecasts-energy-assistance-and-energy-efficiency-resources-301485493.html

SOURCE Home Comfort Practice

Recommended Stories

  • Oil is ‘precious stuff' that can largely 'remain in the ground’: Charlie Munger

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses the Biden administration's push for renewable energy, U.S. petroleum reserves, and climate change.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock tumbled 3% through 3:15 p.m. ET Thursday after the fuel cell maker announced that it has acquired cryogenic equipment manufacturer Joule Processing in a deal valued at $160 million. With this acquisition, Plug aims to lower the cost of producing liquefied hydrogen by 25%. Plug paid $30 million up front for Joule and plans to pay the remaining $130 million of the purchase price over time in the form of "future earn outs."

  • Tesla co-founder seeks to solve California's battery waste problem

    Redwood Materials, founded by Tesla co-founder J.B. Straubel, will work with Ford and Volvo on an electric vehicle battery recycling program in California.

  • Plug Power taps European partners for hydrogen network expansion

    By the end of this year, the Latham manufacturer expects to produce an average of 70 tons of hydrogen per day from hydroelectric and other power sources not based on fossil fuels.

  • Cummins Announces New Engine Design to Better Enable Low-Carbon Fuels

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. is developing the industry’s first unified, fuel-agnostic engines, using engine blocks and core components sharing common architectures that can be optimized for di...

  • Mysterious yellow plastic strands on Cape Cod beaches leads to explosive revelation

    When a veteran beach clean-up expert noticed a bloom of yellow plastic tubing along Outer Cape strands, she began to ask questions.

  • Harsh winter conditions an obstacle to EV adoption in Canada: survey

    Electric vehicles aren't reliable enough for winter in Canada, according to 64% of respondents to a new KPMG survey.

  • Ford, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California

    Ford Motor and Geely Automobile’s Volvo Cars will join battery recycling startup Redwood Materials in developing processes, starting in California, to collect end-of-life batteries from electric and hybrid vehicles and recover the materials for use in new batteries, the companies said Thursday. Redwood Materials, co-founded by former Tesla executive JB Straubel, formed an earlier partnership last fall with Ford to develop a “closed loop” or circular supply chain for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, from raw materials to recycling.

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • National Grid share price rises as Macquarie aims for £7.3bn stake in gas unit

    National Grid had been looking to offload the gas business in an effort to cut its carbon footprint.

  • 19 Cleaning Hacks For People Who Are Super Lazy, But Also Hate Mess

    Get your house cleaner than it's ever been with minimal effort.View Entire Post ›

  • Trash Talk: Jim Cramer Speaks With Waste Management CEO

    Jim Fish, president and CEO of Waste Management told Jim Cramer on a recent episode of the Mad Money TV show that labor inflation is among the company's biggest challenges. The company saw 9% wage inflation last quarter, on top of an even bigger number in the preceding quarter.

  • London on Storm Red Alert as 250,000 U.K. Homes Lose Power

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 250,000 homes in Britain were without power and hundreds of flights were canceled as Storm Eunice blew unleashed chaos across London, southeast England and parts of continental Europe.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall Street Snared in ProbeElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeThousands of Cars Incl

  • Rain, wind & colder: Updated 7-day forecast

    After a record-setting warm day, a front ushered colder air and strong wind gusts for the start of the weekend.

  • Fifth Third Bank's Switch to Greener Paper Reduces Environmental Impacts

    Fifth Third Bank made a company-wide switch to a new office paper product in January 2022. The new product includes 30% post-consumer recycled content and is certified by the Forest Stewardship Cou...

  • Crypto-Mining Host BitRiver Rus Had Net Zero Carbon Footprint in H2 2021

    BitRiver’s Russian subsidiary had net zero carbon emissions in the second half of last year, the first firm in Russia to receive that accreditation.

  • National Grid's Phil Decicco Joins David Rockefeller Fellows Program

    BROOKLYN/HICKSVILLE, NY, February 17, 2022 /3BL Media/ – National Grid New York’s Vice President and Deputy General Counsel Philip Decicco Jr. has been selected to join the Partnership for New York...

  • Dangerous winds cause damage, power outages in Las Cruces

    Southern New Mexico experienced its first impactful wind event of the year, causing above-ground pools to fly, damage to roofs and power outages.

  • Gas pipeline regulators to consider climate impacts for new projects

    A federal agency that considers whether to approve or reject natural gas pipelines will now weigh the projects' contributions to climate change as part of their decisions.In determining whether a project is in the public interest, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted on Thursday to examine greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the project's construction and operations - as well as the emissions from when the gas is ultimately...

  • Influential fund manager Green Century tells insurers to drop Big Oil

    Green Century Capital Management tried to use shareholder muscle to persuade a trio of insurance giants to drop fossil-fuel clients.