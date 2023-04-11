Tooling composites market size to grow by USD 251.25 million between 2022 and 2027, Growth driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction - Technavio
Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches
NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooling composites market size is expected to increase by USD 251.25 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.57%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction. In the construction industry, fiberglass is used as a composite material in building construction for different applications such as roofs, walls, windows, and doors. Composite fibers include sand, hydrated cement, and fiberglass that are used in construction. Composite fiber is used for facade panels, ducts, and pipelines. It is widely used in construction due to its high tensile strength, bending strength, and compressive strength. It is also lightweight and has excellent corrosion resistance. The rise in building and construction activities is increasing the demand for composite fibers. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report
Vendor Landscape
The global tooling composites market is fragmented. Several players are competing for a large market share, and they are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by using traditional strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches. Vendors operating in the market are experiencing the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, defense, electrical and electronic, and industrial machinery sectors. These industries are expected to drive the demand for tooling composites during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:
Airtech International Inc.: The company offers tooling composites such as autoclave, resin infusion, and wet layup.
Celanese Corp.: The company offers tooling composites such as Acrodur, Elastocoat, and Elastollan.
Dow Inc.: The company offers tooling composites for the aerospace industry.
Gurit Holding AG: The company offers tooling composites for 5x autoclaves.
Formaplex Technologies Ltd.
Hexcel Corp.
Honeywell International Inc.
Hyosung Corp.
Kaman Corp.
Komarine Co.
Magna International Inc.
SGL Carbon SE
Sika AG
Solvay SA
Teijin Ltd.
For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample
Key Market Segmentation
Application
The market growth in the aerospace segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the aerospace sector, tooling composites are used for interior components to provide structural components with high strength, physical properties, and stiffness-to-density ratio. End-users of aerospace components have benefited significantly from the introduction of advanced materials. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.
Raw Material
The polyester segment holds a significant share of the global composite tools market by raw material. This is due to polyester's properties such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, lightness, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture. Thus, polyester is used in a variety of industries and applications. Additionally, the development of polyester resins for various end-users will drive the growth of the polyester segment during the forecast period.
Geography
Regional Market Outlook
APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The demand for tooling composites in the US is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Automakers strongly support composites because they are stronger, lighter, and more corrosion-resistant than steel. Examples of these materials are glass fiber and carbon fiber. Additionally, the presence of the largest automakers such as General Motors will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.
View a Sample Report for more highlights into the market segments and regions.
The tooling composites market covers the following areas:
Tooling Composites Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 251.25 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
6.93
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Airtech International Inc., Celanese Corp., Dow Inc., Formaplex Technologies Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hyosung Corp., Kaman Corp., Komarine Co., Magna International Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Sika AG, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., TPI Composites Inc., BASF SE, and GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse through Technavio's Materials Market Reports
