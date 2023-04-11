Tooling composites market size to grow by USD 251.25 million between 2022 and 2027, Growth driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction - Technavio

Research Report Focuses on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers, Current Growth Dynamics, Futuristic Opportunities, and New Product/Project Launches

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tooling composites market size is expected to increase by USD 251.25 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.57%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The market is driven by the increasing demand for composite fibers in construction. In the construction industry, fiberglass is used as a composite material in building construction for different applications such as roofs, walls, windows, and doors. Composite fibers include sand, hydrated cement, and fiberglass that are used in construction. Composite fiber is used for facade panels, ducts, and pipelines. It is widely used in construction due to its high tensile strength, bending strength, and compressive strength. It is also lightweight and has excellent corrosion resistance. The rise in building and construction activities is increasing the demand for composite fibers. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Global Tooling Composites Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The global tooling composites market is fragmented. Several players are competing for a large market share, and they are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by using traditional strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product launches. Vendors operating in the market are experiencing the highest demand from the automotive, aerospace, defense, electrical and electronic, and industrial machinery sectors. These industries are expected to drive the demand for tooling composites during the forecast period. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Airtech International Inc.: The company offers tooling composites such as autoclave, resin infusion, and wet layup.

Celanese Corp.: The company offers tooling composites such as Acrodur, Elastocoat, and Elastollan.

Dow Inc.: The company offers tooling composites for the aerospace industry.

Gurit Holding AG: The company offers tooling composites for 5x autoclaves.

Formaplex Technologies Ltd.

Hexcel Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Hyosung Corp.

Kaman Corp.

Komarine Co.

Magna International Inc.

SGL Carbon SE

Sika AG

Solvay SA

Teijin Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation

Application

The market growth in the aerospace segment will be significant during the forecast period. In the aerospace sector, tooling composites are used for interior components to provide structural components with high strength, physical properties, and stiffness-to-density ratio. End-users of aerospace components have benefited significantly from the introduction of advanced materials. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Raw Material

The polyester segment holds a significant share of the global composite tools market by raw material. This is due to polyester's properties such as strength, flexibility, durability, stability, lightness, and resistance to heat, temperature, and moisture. Thus, polyester is used in a variety of industries and applications. Additionally, the development of polyester resins for various end-users will drive the growth of the polyester segment during the forecast period.

Geography

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 37% of the market growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The demand for tooling composites in the US is primarily driven by the increasing demand for lightweight materials in the automotive industry. Automakers strongly support composites because they are stronger, lighter, and more corrosion-resistant than steel. Examples of these materials are glass fiber and carbon fiber. Additionally, the presence of the largest automakers such as General Motors will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

The tooling composites market covers the following areas:

Tooling Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 251.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.93 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Airtech International Inc., Celanese Corp., Dow Inc., Formaplex Technologies Ltd., Gurit Holding AG, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Hyosung Corp., Kaman Corp., Komarine Co., Magna International Inc., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd., SGL Carbon SE, Sika AG, Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., Toray TCAC Holding B.V., TPI Composites Inc., BASF SE, and GKN Aerospace Services Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global tooling composites market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Raw material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Wind energy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Raw Material

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Raw Material

7.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Glass fiber - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Vinyl esters and others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Raw Material

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Airtech International Inc.

12.4 BASF SE

12.5 Celanese Corp.

12.6 Formaplex Technologies Ltd.

12.7 GKN Aerospace Services Ltd.

12.8 Gurit Holding AG

12.9 Hexcel Corp.

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Hyosung Corp.

12.12 Kaman Corp.

12.13 Komarine Co.

12.14 Sika AG

12.15 Solvay SA

12.16 Teijin Ltd.

12.17 Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

