ToolsGroup to Launch Fully Integrated JustEnough Retail Solution at Retail Technology Show 2023

ToolsGroup, a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimisation software, will be introducing its latest innovations in retail planning at Retail Technology Show, the flagship event for retail, in 2023.

Retail Technology Show is the event that brings together Europe’s most forward-thinking retailers and leading tech innovators, where retailers can fast-forward their digital transformation strategies and empower their businesses to thrive, survive, and disrupt, powered by technological advancements and innovation. Taking place at London’s Olympia on 26-27 April 2023, Retail Technology Show’s mission is to drive the industry forwards through innovation, by bringing together the brightest minds in retail and future-forward technology providers.

The first day of the show, ToolsGroup will announce exciting new enhancements to its groundbreaking JustEnough Dynamic Retail Planning & Execution solution, on its stand, 6B68. Powered by ToolsGroup Inventory Hub, which provides real-time perpetual inventory signals from across the enterprise, JustEnough enables complete dynamic forecasting, allocation, replenishment, and fulfilment for more accurate forecasts, more agile merchandise financial plans, and more precise assortment and inventory stock plans. With true network-wide visibility and streamlined execution, companies enjoy fewer stockouts and markdowns, higher margins, and increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Dan Turner, VP Retail Industry Sales EMEA at ToolsGroup, commented: “We are thrilled to bring JustEnough to Retail Technology Show. This is the perfect forum to bring together the innovators spearheading new ideas and strategies in the retail sector. As the speed of business accelerates, we’re excited to introduce new technology that delivers better, faster decision making for a seamless customer experience, no matter what channel a shopper chooses. With the advantages of AI and automation, companies can meet demand, lower inventory costs, and boost profitability while protecting the environment from the dangers of surplus inventory.”

About Retail Technology Show

Launched in April 2021, the Retail Technology Show is brought to you by the experienced team who previously organised the UKs largest retail exhibition: RetailEXPO (formerly RBTE).

For ten years we've been showing how to evolve ahead of the market, building a community of retailers, brands and hospitality providers with the courage to seize the opportunities ahead.

This event is unlike other expos. Here you can see, feel, hear and touch the future of retail. Be the first to see the ideas as they land. You can try out the tech and meet the people who make it happen. Not on a computer screen but face-to-face. The business interaction we have all missed.

Our conference programme has always been known for bringing together the industry's leaders and most influential voices. This year will be no exception. This will be the place to gain first-hand insight to shape your growth plans ahead.

Our Story - Retail Technology Show - Transforming Retail Today

ToolsGroup’s innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

