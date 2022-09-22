Toothbrush Market to Reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2029 | Toothbrush Industry Striking CAGR of 4.1%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toothbrush market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.90 billion in 2022 to USD 9.14 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and the emergence of disposable toothbrushes is expected to bolster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Toothbrush Market, 2022-2029”.

A toothbrush is an extensively used oral hygiene product that helps maintain a clean mouth and provides users with a clean mouth. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Further, the availability of several brands, shapes, sizes, and bristle types is expected to rapidly increase the demand for brushes. Moreover, the emergence of several disposable brushes for travel purposes is expected to boost the toothbrush industry’s development during the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Adoption of Online Retail to Fuel Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the adoption of e-commerce by manufacturers. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to the shutdown of offline stores, necessitating the adoption of online shopping. Rapid digitization and dependence upon the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to boost the adoption of the product. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, sanitization, and social distancing may enable manufacturers to recover losses and boost revenue generation. These factors may propel the market growth during the pandemic.

Toothbrush Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast CAGR 4.1% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.14 Billion Base Year 2021 Toothbrush Market Size in 2021 USD 6.78 Billion Historical Data 2018-2020 No. of Pages 160 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Bristle Type, By End-User By Region Toothbrush Market Growth Drivers Rising Prevalence of Oral-related Diseases to Drive Growth Rising Number of Innovative Product Launches by Prominent Players to Support Growth

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Launch of Innovative Products and Prevalence of Oral Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

The growing prevalence of oral disorders and rising concerns regarding oral health is expected to boost the adoption of advanced toothbrushes that provide a unique cleaning experience. Further, the prevalence of noma, oro-dental trauma, oral cancer, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay encourages manufacturers to launch innovative products. For example, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced its Sonicare Protective Clean’ in July 2018. It is an advanced product line that uses advanced pressure sensors to reduce excessive manual production on the teeth. Moreover, the rising focus on the development of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled oral care items is expected to boost the adoption of the product. These factors may drive the toothbrush market growth.

However, strong competition from local and unorganized players is expected to boost the market development.

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into electric and manual. As per bristles, it is categorized into firm, medium, and soft. As per end-user, it is categorized into adults and children. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Rising Infrastructural Facilities in India and Indonesia to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the toothbrush market share because of rising infrastructural facilities in India and Indonesia. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among people leads to the adoption of better toothbrushes. These factors lead to strong market growth.

In North America, the launch of innovative dental solutions by companies such as Unilever Plc., Colgate Palmolive Co., and others may foster toothbrush sales. For example, Colgate Palmolive Co. announced its artificial intelligence-enabled AI electric toothbrush in the U.S. in January 2018. These factors may propel market growth.

In Europe, the presence of adequate import facilities for oral care in the U.K., and Germany is expected to bolster market growth. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the product’s awareness is expected to bolster market development.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Launch Unique Products to Expand Product Portfolio

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, expand product portfolio and boost their market presence. For example, Guangdong BESTEK E-commerce Co. Ltd. announced a unique UV Sanitizer & M-Care Electric Toothbrush to provide users with a cleaning experience free from germs. This strategy may enable the company to attract consumers and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of advanced technology and heavy investments in research and development may enable companies to boost their market position and enhance revenue generation.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Toothbrush Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Manual Toothbrush Electric Toothbrush By Bristle Type (Value) Soft Medium Firm By End-user (Value) Adult Children By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

January 2020: SmileDirectClub partnered with Walmart to sell water flossers, electric toothbrushes, and toothpaste over nearly 3,800 U.S. Walmart stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the toothbrush market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2029.

2. What was the value of the worldwide market in 2021?

Answer: In 2021, the worldwide market value stood at USD 6.78 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2022-2029)?

Answer: Registering a CAGR of 4.1%, the market will exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2022-2029).

