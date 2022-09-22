U.S. markets open in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,810.25
    +4.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,336.00
    +54.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,715.75
    +5.75 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.20
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.70
    +0.76 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.40
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    19.63
    +0.15 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9881
    +0.0038 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    +0.34 (+1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6830
    -1.3530 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,173.51
    +296.67 (+1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.20
    -1.67 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.17
    -17.47 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Toothbrush Market to Reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2029 | Toothbrush Industry Striking CAGR of 4.1%

0
Fortune Business Insights
·7 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in Toothbrush Market are Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Waltham, U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (Brea, U.S.), Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd (PerkinElmer Inc.) (Bambolim, India), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg, Luxembourg), DiaSorin S.p.A (Saluggia, Italy), Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany, Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Lonavla, India), Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (Raritan, U.S.), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toothbrush market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.90 billion in 2022 to USD 9.14 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and the emergence of disposable toothbrushes is expected to bolster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Toothbrush Market, 2022-2029”.

A toothbrush is an extensively used oral hygiene product that helps maintain a clean mouth and provides users with a clean mouth. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Further, the availability of several brands, shapes, sizes, and bristle types is expected to rapidly increase the demand for brushes. Moreover, the emergence of several disposable brushes for travel purposes is expected to boost the toothbrush industry’s development during the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

Adoption of Online Retail to Fuel Market Progress

This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the adoption of e-commerce by manufacturers. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to the shutdown of offline stores, necessitating the adoption of online shopping. Rapid digitization and dependence upon the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to boost the adoption of the product. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, sanitization, and social distancing may enable manufacturers to recover losses and boost revenue generation. These factors may propel the market growth during the pandemic.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/toothbrush-market-103880

Toothbrush Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

4.1%

2029 Value Projection

USD 9.14 Billion

Base Year

2021

Toothbrush Market Size in 2021

USD 6.78 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

160

Segments Covered

By Product Type, By Bristle Type, By End-User By Region

Toothbrush Market Growth Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Oral-related Diseases to Drive Growth

Rising Number of Innovative Product Launches by Prominent Players to Support Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the toothbrush market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

  • Abbott (Abbott Park, U.S.)

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (Waltham, U.S.)

  • Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (Brea, U.S.)

  • Tulip Diagnostics (P) Ltd (PerkinElmer Inc.) (Bambolim, India)

  • Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg, Luxembourg)

  • DiaSorin S.p.A (Saluggia, Italy)

  • Grifols, S.A. (Barcelona, Spain)

  • Siemens Healthineers AG (Munich, Germany

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Lonavla, India)

  • Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics (Raritan, U.S.)

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Launch of Innovative Products and Prevalence of Oral Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

The growing prevalence of oral disorders and rising concerns regarding oral health is expected to boost the adoption of advanced toothbrushes that provide a unique cleaning experience. Further, the prevalence of noma, oro-dental trauma, oral cancer, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay encourages manufacturers to launch innovative products. For example, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced its Sonicare Protective Clean’ in July 2018. It is an advanced product line that uses advanced pressure sensors to reduce excessive manual production on the teeth. Moreover, the rising focus on the development of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled oral care items is expected to boost the adoption of the product. These factors may drive the toothbrush market growth.

However, strong competition from local and unorganized players is expected to boost the market development.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/toothbrush-market-103880

Segmentation

By product type, the market is segmented into electric and manual. As per bristles, it is categorized into firm, medium, and soft. As per end-user, it is categorized into adults and children. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights

Rising Infrastructural Facilities in India and Indonesia to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the toothbrush market share because of rising infrastructural facilities in India and Indonesia. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among people leads to the adoption of better toothbrushes. These factors lead to strong market growth.

In North America, the launch of innovative dental solutions by companies such as Unilever Plc., Colgate Palmolive Co., and others may foster toothbrush sales. For example, Colgate Palmolive Co. announced its artificial intelligence-enabled AI electric toothbrush in the U.S. in January 2018. These factors may propel market growth.

In Europe, the presence of adequate import facilities for oral care in the U.K., and Germany is expected to bolster market growth. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the product’s awareness is expected to bolster market development.

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

  • A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

  • Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

  • Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

  • The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

  • The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers Launch Unique Products to Expand Product Portfolio

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, expand product portfolio and boost their market presence. For example, Guangdong BESTEK E-commerce Co. Ltd. announced a unique UV Sanitizer & M-Care Electric Toothbrush to provide users with a cleaning experience free from germs. This strategy may enable the company to attract consumers and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of advanced technology and heavy investments in research and development may enable companies to boost their market position and enhance revenue generation.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/toothbrush-market-103880

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19

      • Supply Chain Challenges

      • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Toothbrush Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product Type (Value)

        • Manual Toothbrush

        • Electric Toothbrush

      • By Bristle Type (Value)

        • Soft

        • Medium

        • Firm

      • By End-user (Value)

        • Adult

        • Children

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

  • January 2020: SmileDirectClub partnered with Walmart to sell water flossers, electric toothbrushes, and toothpaste over nearly 3,800 U.S. Walmart stores.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/toothbrush-market-103880

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. How much is the toothbrush market worth?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2029.

2. What was the value of the worldwide market in 2021?

Answer: In 2021, the worldwide market value stood at USD 6.78 billion.

3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2022-2029)?

Answer: Registering a CAGR of 4.1%, the market will exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2022-2029).

Read Related Insights:

Oral Care Market Size Worth USD 38.89 Billion by 2027 | At 3.1% CAGR

Toothbrush Market to Hit USD 9.14 Billion by 2029 | Launch of Innovative Products and Prevalence of Oral Disorders to Fuel Market Growth

Cosmetics Market Size Hit USD 415.29 Billion by 2028 | Cosmetics Industry Striking CAGR With 5%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Emailsales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio and XPeng Shares Dropped but ChargePoint Rose Today

    Nio and XPeng both recently had new launches, but macroeconomic conditions look to be hitting the stocks.

  • S&P 500 sees its third leg down of more than 10%. Here’s what history shows about past bear markets hitting new lows from there, according to Bespoke.

    Stocks fell sharply after the Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it was raising its benchmark rate by three quarters of a percentage point as it battles inflation, with the S&P 500 continuing a slide described by Bespoke Investment Group as its third leg down.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • The Street Is Sleeping on Nvidia Stock, Says Top Analyst

    Nvidia (NVDA) stock has been through the wringer this year and even the latest announcements made by the chip giant at its fall GTC gathering didn't really help to move the needle on the shares. NVIDIA announced the launch of the next-generation GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. In his keynote, CEO Jensen Huang called the new GPU a “quantum leap” which will give creators the ability to build fully simulated worlds. The H100 -- touted as the most powerful AI-foc

  • A Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- The price of copper — used in everything from computer chips and toasters to power systems and air conditioners — has fallen by nearly a third since March. Investors are selling on fears that a global recession will stunt demand for a metal that's synonymous with growth and expansion.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Flee

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Reliable Dividend Stocks Should Be on Your Buy List (Especially Right Now)

    The major investment bank Morgan Stanley has been sounding alerts about the increasingly difficult economic conditions for several months now, and the firm’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson headed up a recent note on the topic of defensive investing, especially dividend investing. Wilson lays out a clear strategy for dividend investors, starting with the fact that the best dividend stocks, by their nature, provide an income stream that is both secure and stable, and will provide protectio

  • 15 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best stocks to invest in right now. If you want to see some more stocks in this list, click 5 Best Stocks To Invest In Right Now. According to a Bloomberg report dated August 24, the Goldman Sachs Group noted that elite hedge funds are strengthening their stakes in […]

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.

  • If the market passes this upcoming test, stocks will be poised to move higher. We’re not there yet.

    Consider all the attention given to a possible “double bottom.” A double bottom occurs when the market forms an initial low, rallies for a while, subsequently falls back to that initial low but doesn’t fall significantly lower, and then begins a major new leg up. The comments about double bottoms made by Robert Edwards and John Magee, authors of the Bible on technical analysis entitled “Technical Analysis of Stock Trends,” are telling.

  • Once-bitten markets are ignoring Putin's warnings again at their own peril

    Earlier this year, markets were complacent as Russia massed troops on the Ukraine border. Now, they're once again largely shrugging off Vladimir Putin's signal that he could be prepared to use nuclear weapons. World shares weathered an early knock to risk appetite on Wednesday after Putin mobilised more troops for Ukraine and threatened to use all of Russia's arsenal against what he called the West's "nuclear blackmail" over the war there.

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Palantir Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

    A fresh new deal with an existing partner and a good showing in a new analyst report combine for a share price lift.

  • Putin’s Tough Talk Is Boosting Defense Stocks and Tanking Chinese EV Makers

    Defense stocks are rising along with global tensions after Vladimir Putin reacted to recent gains made by Ukraine. Chinese electric-vehicle stocks are tumbling, however.

  • 10 Biggest Losers Today

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 biggest losers today. If you want to see some other stocks losing value on Wednesday, go directly to 5 Biggest Losers Today. Wall Street’s key indices opened marginally higher this morning. However, they turned red in mid-day trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve lifted […]

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten stocks to sell now according to Orkun Kilic’s Berry Street Capital. If you want to skip our introduction of the hedge fund and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According […]

  • Dollar General Tops Morningstar List of Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar has put together a list of the Top 10 dividend stocks that are widely held by its 'ultimate stock-pickers.'

  • Why AT&T's 2023 Looks Much Brighter Than Its 2022

    U.S. telecommunications company AT&T (NYSE: T) has had an eventful year. It shed its entertainment assets to become a pure telecom business and reduced its dividend to help right the financial ship. Anyone who's owned AT&T or looked into the stock is probably aware of its disastrous decade throughout the 2010s.

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.