Toothbrush Market to Reach USD 9.14 Billion by 2029 | Toothbrush Industry Striking CAGR of 4.1%
Pune, India, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights, the global toothbrush market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 6.90 billion in 2022 to USD 9.14 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and the emergence of disposable toothbrushes is expected to bolster industry growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Toothbrush Market, 2022-2029”.
A toothbrush is an extensively used oral hygiene product that helps maintain a clean mouth and provides users with a clean mouth. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene is expected to boost the product’s adoption. Further, the availability of several brands, shapes, sizes, and bristle types is expected to rapidly increase the demand for brushes. Moreover, the emergence of several disposable brushes for travel purposes is expected to boost the toothbrush industry’s development during the upcoming years.
COVID-19 Impact:
Adoption of Online Retail to Fuel Market Progress
This market is expected to be positively impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the adoption of e-commerce by manufacturers. The sudden spike in COVID infections led to the shutdown of offline stores, necessitating the adoption of online shopping. Rapid digitization and dependence upon the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to boost the adoption of the product. Further, the adoption of reduced capacities, production machinery, sanitization, and social distancing may enable manufacturers to recover losses and boost revenue generation. These factors may propel the market growth during the pandemic.
Toothbrush Market Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Coverage
Details
Forecast Period
2022-2029
Forecast CAGR
4.1%
2029 Value Projection
USD 9.14 Billion
Base Year
2021
Toothbrush Market Size in 2021
USD 6.78 Billion
Historical Data
2018-2020
No. of Pages
160
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Bristle Type, By End-User By Region
Toothbrush Market Growth Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Oral-related Diseases to Drive Growth
Rising Number of Innovative Product Launches by Prominent Players to Support Growth
Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the toothbrush market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:
Report Coverage
The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.
Drivers and Restraints
Launch of Innovative Products and Prevalence of Oral Disorders to Fuel Market Growth
The growing prevalence of oral disorders and rising concerns regarding oral health is expected to boost the adoption of advanced toothbrushes that provide a unique cleaning experience. Further, the prevalence of noma, oro-dental trauma, oral cancer, periodontal diseases, and tooth decay encourages manufacturers to launch innovative products. For example, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced its Sonicare Protective Clean’ in July 2018. It is an advanced product line that uses advanced pressure sensors to reduce excessive manual production on the teeth. Moreover, the rising focus on the development of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi-enabled oral care items is expected to boost the adoption of the product. These factors may drive the toothbrush market growth.
However, strong competition from local and unorganized players is expected to boost the market development.
Segmentation
By product type, the market is segmented into electric and manual. As per bristles, it is categorized into firm, medium, and soft. As per end-user, it is categorized into adults and children. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Regional Insights
Rising Infrastructural Facilities in India and Indonesia to Fuel Market Growth in Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the toothbrush market share because of rising infrastructural facilities in India and Indonesia. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene among people leads to the adoption of better toothbrushes. These factors lead to strong market growth.
In North America, the launch of innovative dental solutions by companies such as Unilever Plc., Colgate Palmolive Co., and others may foster toothbrush sales. For example, Colgate Palmolive Co. announced its artificial intelligence-enabled AI electric toothbrush in the U.S. in January 2018. These factors may propel market growth.
In Europe, the presence of adequate import facilities for oral care in the U.K., and Germany is expected to bolster market growth. In addition, the rising awareness regarding the product’s awareness is expected to bolster market development.
Competitive Landscape
Manufacturers Launch Unique Products to Expand Product Portfolio
The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, expand product portfolio and boost their market presence. For example, Guangdong BESTEK E-commerce Co. Ltd. announced a unique UV Sanitizer & M-Care Electric Toothbrush to provide users with a cleaning experience free from germs. This strategy may enable the company to attract consumers and boost its brand image globally. Further, the adoption of advanced technology and heavy investments in research and development may enable companies to boost their market position and enhance revenue generation.
Key Industry Development
January 2020: SmileDirectClub partnered with Walmart to sell water flossers, electric toothbrushes, and toothpaste over nearly 3,800 U.S. Walmart stores.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):
1. How much is the toothbrush market worth?
Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 6.78 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.14 billion by 2029.
2. What was the value of the worldwide market in 2021?
Answer: In 2021, the worldwide market value stood at USD 6.78 billion.
3. At what CAGR is the market projected to grow in the forecast period (2022-2029)?
Answer: Registering a CAGR of 4.1%, the market will exhibit steady growth during the forecast period (2022-2029).
