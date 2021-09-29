Toothfairy's virtual dentist app raises £3M seed round led by ADA Ventures and Slingshot

Platforms for dentists are booming right now as many governments gradually make it harder to access dentistry via social care, especially in the U.K. But the most lucrative market is cosmetic dentistry, and this is where startups are often playing, such as aggregating private clinics under a simple booking platform.

Toothfairy is a U.K. startup that has a variation on this approach. It’s now raised a £3 million seed funding round led by impact VC ADA Ventures and Slingshot, with participation from Seedcamp, All Iron, Haatch Ventures, as well as angels from the Atomico Angel Programme, and Angel Investor of the Year Deepali and ex-(Transfer)Wise Joe Cross. Current investors already include co-founders of Funding Circle James Meekings and Andrew Mullinger, as well as an angel syndicate from the USA.

The company says 19 million dental appointments were missed due to COVID-19 and over 54% of the population does not know how to access dental care out of hours, so a tech approach can help alleviate this problem.

Toothfairy headlines. Image Credits: Toothfairy

Toothfairy connects patients to dentists on-demand via video, with the app being officially approved by the NHS.

Patients can track their treatment, speak to a dentist and update their medical notes all remotely.

They can also go to a clinic for a 3D scan. This scan is then used to create teeth aligners, which then get sent to customers. The startup also offers emergency appointments and teeth whitening sessions on its app.

Co-founders Dr. Deepak Aulak and Dr. Kian Dhinsa graduated together From King’s College London and have won some dentistry awards for their app.