Toothpaste Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Sensitivity, Whitening, Herbal/ Natural, Smokers, and Medicated], End-user, Base Type, and Distribution Channel

ReportLinker
·3 min read

The toothpaste market was valued at US$ 29,598. 97 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40,766. 21 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4. 7% from 2021 to 2028. A toothpaste is derived from various components, the three main ones being abrasives, fluoride, and detergents.

New York, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Toothpaste Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type [Sensitivity, Whitening, Herbal/ Natural, Smokers, and Medicated], End-user, Base Type, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176809/?utm_source=GNW
Toothpaste is used to promote oral hygiene: it is an abrasive that helps remove plaque and food from teeth, helps suppress bad breath, and provides active ingredients (most commonly fluoride) to treat tooth decay and prevent gum diseases.

Based on type, the global toothpaste market is segmented into sensitivity, whitening, herbal/natural, smokers, and medicated.The whitening segment led the global toothpaste market in 2020.

Whitening toothpaste is made to promote teeth whitening.These whitening toothpaste can whiten teeth slightly by removing surface stains from the teeth.

To remove surface stains, whitening toothpaste mainly include special abrasive particles or chemicals that gently polish the teeth.The ever-growing demand for whiter teeth has led to an increase in the market for whitening toothpaste.

Brands that provide whitening toothpaste include Crest, Colgate, Toms of Maine, and Arm & Hammer.

In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global toothpaste market.South and Central America is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The toothpaste market in the region comprises several economies such as Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.A strong customer base, a rise in consciousness about oral health, hygiene, and change in lifestyles are the major factors driving the toothpaste market.

In India, tooth sensitivity is highly prevalent.There is a high demand for need-based offerings in the region, such as toothpaste addressing tooth sensitivity, whitening toothpaste, gel-based toothpaste, or toothpaste with herbal and natural ingredients.

These toothpaste categories will garner a more significant share over the next few years. There is high demand for toothpaste with different flavors. With a marked shift in consumer demand for natural toothpaste, the toothpaste market’s natural and herbal subsegment is growing faster.

Procter & Gamble; Unilever; GlaxoSmithKline Plc.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Henkel Ag & Company, KGAA; 3M; Sunstar Suisse S.A.; Lion Corporation; Beverly Glen Laboratories, Inc.; and The Himalaya Drug Company are among the major players operating in the toothpaste market.

The overall global toothpaste market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the global toothpaste market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06176809/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


