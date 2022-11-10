U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

TOOTRiS Joins Forces With Military OneSource to Provide Child Care Assistance to Military Families

TOOTRIS
·3 min read

To Honor Service Members on Veterans Day, the Nation's First and Only On-Demand Child Care Platform is Providing Free Access to Military OneSource Military Members

TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS
TOOTRiS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces, who have the most mission-critical jobs in America, worrying about Child Care should be the last thing on their minds. Yet, 23% of Active Duty families can't access care. In honor of National Veterans and Military Families Month, TOOTRiS, the largest network and first real-time Child Care platform in the country, has launched Operation Child Care - providing free year-long premium access for military families to tap into more than 180,000 state-licensed Child Care providers to secure reliable and affordable care.

There are nearly 1 million children of Active Duty members nationwide. Of that, more than 70% are under the age of 11 years old and in need of care. Military OneSource, a Department of Defense-funded program that connects military families to valuable community resources, recognizes those challenges and has enlisted TOOTRiS to join its Community Resource Finder to help. As an approved Military OneSource national resource, more than 500,000 active duty and 300,000 Reservists will now be able to easily find and access TOOTRiS' premium services free of charge.

"We tie every resource back to 'what gives our members peace of mind?'" said Steven Darbyshire, Military OneSource Consultant. "There isn't a more important decision a parent can make than placing their child in care. TOOTRiS provides all the options and resources needed for every parent to enroll in the best program based on their specific requirements."

Starting Nov. 11, Veterans Day, TOOTRiS will be giving military families nationwide free premium memberships, allowing them to tap into the country's largest Child Care network with more than 180,000 providers nationwide. Through TOOTRiS, military families will now be able to:

  • Search for 24/7 Child Care near their home, base, or work.

  • Use more than 100 filters to narrow the search to exact needs.

  • See each program's availability in real-time without the need to call.

  • Find temporary slots and drop-ins - all accessible for free online via a desktop, tablet, or mobile app.

"Military members and their families sacrifice so much for our country," said Alessandra Lezama, TOOTRiS CEO and select member of the ReadyNation CEO Task Force on Early Childhood. "As a San Diego-based company, we see the military ships leave the harbor every month and understand the impact of deployment on those military families. We are so proud and honored to be in a position to connect parents with the best-suited program for their children."

TOOTRiS was founded in 2019 to transform Child Care so that every working parent — especially women — has the same opportunity for advancement by having access to affordable, high-quality Child Care; and so that every child, regardless of household income, has the same opportunity to early childhood education that can ensure kindergarten readiness and academic success.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the first and only universal Child Care platform that converges private and public Child Care stakeholders (Family Child Care homes and Center-based providers, parents, agencies, and employers) into a unified, real-time technology platform enabling employers to offer fully-managed Child Care Benefits to their workforce. TOOTRiS — which has more than 180,000 providers in its nationwide network — helps working parents to connect with providers and transact in real-time, empowering parents - especially women - to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to fully monetize their program.

Contact Information:
Jeff McAdam
Creative Director - Press and Media Production
jmcadam@tootris.com
7209880984

