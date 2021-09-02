TOOTRiS Named Minority-Owned Business Award Finalist by U.S. Chamber of Commerce

First-of-Its-Kind On-Demand Child Care Solution Supports Women & Minorities in the Workplace

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has announced TOOTRiS, the first-of-its-kind on-demand Child Care technology platform, as one of the finalists for its annual Dream Big Awards. The awards celebrate the achievements of small businesses and honor their contributions to America's economic growth.

TOOTRiS is one of 27 finalists that were chosen from a record 1,000+ applications submitted from U.S. businesses. The Dream Big Awards program includes nine different Business Achievement Awards to recognize the excellence of leading businesses in each of the following categories: community support and leadership, emerging, green/sustainable, minority-owned, LGBTQ-owned, veteran-owned, woman-owned, young entrepreneur, and small business of the year.

"This year, small businesses have continued facing every obstacle head-on, taking risks, working hard, and dreaming big in the face of ongoing challenges and uncertainty," said Tom Sullivan, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Small Business Policy. "Small businesses are a critical and vibrant sector of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. Chamber is proud to celebrate the very best in American small business through our Dream Big Awards."

The Minority-Owned Business Award recognizes a minority-owned small business that has attained outstanding business achievement and exemplifies significant contributions to the U.S. economy.

"It is an honor to have TOOTRiS recognized among other minority-owned businesses that are changing and diversifying the nation's economic landscape," said TOOTRiS founder and CEO Alessandra Lezama. "As a woman, immigrant and single mom, I came to this country seeking the 'American Dream.' I now want to pay it forward through TOOTRiS, where our mission is to support women and minorities in the workforce and bolster a new crop of women entrepreneurs who want to start their own Child Care programs. Access to quality and affordable Child Care for all parents is the only way our nation can recover from our first-ever 'female recession.'"

The winners of the Dream Big Awards will be announced during a virtual program on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. ET. Registration is open to the public.

TOOTRiS is reinventing Child Care, making it convenient, affordable and on-demand. As the world shifts to digitalized services, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real time, empowering working parents — especially women — to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program. TOOTRiS is creating a new digital economy that promotes entrepreneurial opportunities for individuals with passion and talent to become Child Care providers, improving their quality of life while increasing the much-needed supply of Child Care across the state. TOOTRiS' unique technology enables employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits, giving their workforce the flexibility and family support paramount to regaining employee productivity and increasing their ROI. Visit tootris.com for more information.

