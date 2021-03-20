U.S. markets closed

The Top 10 Business Consultants To Watch in 2021

Boost Media Agency
·14 min read

Boost Media Agency

The Business Consultants to Watch
The Business Consultants to Watch
The Business Consultants to Watch

New York, New York, March 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost a year of constant turmoil has turned the world of business on its head. Somehow though it has seen the emergence of countless start-ups, small businesses and entrepreneurs, each with their own ideas of what will revolutionise consumer markets. The one thing that has remained constant, however, is that in order to run a successful company strong business acumen is essential. Now more than ever business consultants are vitally important in aiding companies to avoid making costly mistakes, helping them to successfully navigate uncertain times. The challenge for companies now becomes identifying who of the many consultants out there are best equipped to ensure their success.

We have decided to save them the trouble. According to Boost Media Agency the best business consultants are those with both proven experience and a vision strongly centred upon improving the lives of others through the companies they aid. Check out our list below of the top business consultants to watch for in 2021.


Candy Valentino (@candyvalentino)

Candy Valentino, who started her first business before she could legally order a drink, has managed to build, scale, and sell businesses in industries such as eCommerce, service, and product manufacturing. In over two decades as a successful entrepreneur, she has been featured in the Top Business Leaders 40 Under 40, Top 50 Women in Business, and 10 People Making a Difference, among others.

A real estate flipper and investor, Candy has also created a vast investment portfolio and founded a non-profit organization where she has dedicated the last 15 years to saving thousands of lives by raising millions to help others. She has amassed an incredible list of clients, working with small businesses and start-ups, 7 & 8-figure CEOS, political leaders, and non-profit organizations. Through hard work, she has created a life of meaning, purpose and freedom, and knows what it takes to create successful businesses in diverse industries.

Candy’s company FOUNDERS, provides consulting and coaching services that are unlike any other. Candy shares her business knowledge whilst rallying experts to support clients in company structure, tax savings, scale, recruitment and HR, as well as business and asset protection to name a few.

"In business, what you don't know will cost you a lot of money. I help business owners look at their companies differently so they have the ability to grow, scale and eventually have something to sell and exit on the other end." Valentino and FOUNDERS apply their business experience and knowledge acquired from building actual 7, 8 and 9 figures businesses for decades. It's business consulting, done differently.

Jess Windell (@mavenconsultingco)

Jess Windell is the founder of Maven Consulting, a modern-communications consultancy on a mission to rework the conversation, shift the approach, and ultimately change the model for how growing, consumer brands integrate PR into their strategic roadmaps.

After more than a dozen years of experience on both the agency and in-house side of the industry, Jess recognized a blatant disconnect between brand marketers and their PR/communications counterparts, and set out to do something about it.

At Maven Consulting, she works hand-in-hand with passionate leaders and marketing teams to build and understand their company’s public relations and marketing communications plan, while ensuring they own the relationships and conversations with the people and audiences that matter most to their brand.

From there, Jess and her team support their client partners in carrying out those plans with their own teams, at their own pace, and on their own time. Focusing on brand positioning, reputation management and consumer loyalty, Jess’ approach helps to make PR accessible and valuable for brands, people and products that need it most.


Kevin Dolce (@nineteen90_businessconsulting)

Kevin Dolce is a seasoned business development strategist, author of The Blueprint Guide to Writing a Highly Effective Business Plan and the founder of Nineteen90, a full-service business consulting firm that focuses on helping new entrepreneurs to register their businesses as an LLC, C-Corp, S-Corp, or Non-Profit. The firm also offers educational programs that allow entrepreneurs to learn about the different business entities and they provide assistance with writing business plans for all kinds of businesses, no matter the size.

As a business development strategist, Kevin provides strategical insight about business, finance, and partnership so clients can leverage it and reach their goals. His experience, strategic background, and knowledge in new businesses, sales, and operations allow him to see the big picture and help clients grow by providing foolproof strategies.

Kevin understands that many people out there have great ideas to develop, but they don’t always know how to monetize their skills and build a business. For this reason, he provides new entrepreneurs the guidance they need to develop those ideas and turn them into the businesses of their dreams. Nineteen90 is an unmatched one-stop shop for all entrepreneurs who need guidance, whether that’s registering their business, coming up with a business plan or effective strategies, trademarking, and so much more.


Andrea Conway (@andreaaconway)

Having built multiple successful businesses, including her first successful retail company at the age of 19, Andrea Conway is a professional business consultant and digital marketing expert. As the co-owner of both The Conway Co, a marketing agency, and zazou collective Inc., a lifestyle e-commerce brand, her high-impact business formula has inspired and empowered hundreds of high-level entrepreneurs to scale their professional passions.

Her assignments have included brand creation, social media marketing, scaling strategies, and one-on-one consulting. Andrea is magical at growing brand assets, so she works to promote brands, increase technical delegation, implant automations and systems, drive profits and build customized strategies that are focused and impactful. Andrea’s online community connects entrepreneurs who want to thrive and they trust her expertise because she’s very familiar with the highs and lows that come with being a business owner. “Teaching you how to work on your business and not in your business is crucial. We need to make sure your business works for you. You can be successful if you work smart - that’s where I come in” Andrea states.

With this mantra, Andrea has become an expert at cutting out the fluff and getting to the core of her client’s businesses. Her approach is individual, so she gets to know the person and the business in-depth to come out with a business and financial plan that’s realistic and effective. If you have a business question for Andrea, you can ask her for FREE every Texting Tuesday from 4-5pm EST by texting your name and question to 1-833-ANDREA-C. Stay tuned for her new podcast coming out soon!


Estie Rand (@estierand_)

Estie Rand is an award-winning business consultant, marketing strategist, acclaimed international speaker, and founder of Strand Consulting, a multinational micro-business consultancy that’s focused on helping small business owners earn more money with less headache. She believes that anyone can build a professional and profitable business doing what they love, earn buckets of money and still have time for their life and family.

Estie’s mission in life is to empower small business owners with clarity and strategy so they can make all their big business dreams come true and live the life they want. In addition to her marketing degree from a premier business school in New York, Estie is a certified professional coach for over 12 years. She hosts the Business Breakthrough Podcast, featured on Nasdaq and is a contributor to Entrepreneur. Her varied and extensive experience in the small business space, servicing all industries, makes her services highly valuable and effective to everyone who receives them. Estie also created the BMS Framework, a 3-phase, step-by-step process that guides entrepreneurs and small businesses to complete and align their branding, marketing, and sales efforts for stable and predictable organic sales.

Through Strand Consulting, Estie services small business owners worldwide. With clients on 6 continents and staff in 7 time zones, Estie works with entrepreneurs ranging from freelancers to midsize companies, and takes each business on their unique journey to success. Her strategies for earning more while investing less are legendary, unique and have a 100% success rate for those who follow them.


Elle Crawford (@theconsultingceo)

Elle Crawford is the founder of The Consulting CEO, a company that was born from a passion for supporting female entrepreneurs around the world, and helping them ignite their potential so they can enjoy the financial abundance and freedom they’re looking for through building a successful business of their own. She has journeyed this road herself - with only a laptop, wifi and a dream, she built a six-figure business in 45 days. Today she has built a dream business that allows her to travel the world and help others change their lives.

Like many, Elle was stuck in a corporate job until she focused on her online business. Having no previous experience, she had the right mindset, the desire to make her dreams come true, and the drive to take action. After a lot of hard work, she managed to get her digital marketing agency off the ground, building a six-figure business in just 45 days. When Elle discovered her passion, she was determined to share it with others. Now, she’s a business coach who teaches women to create profitable online businesses with ease and speed.

Elle trains her clients on how to use the power of social media to convert followers into high-ticket clients, while helping them break down their limiting beliefs surrounding success and empowerment. She offers insights from building her agency to multi-six figures and has turned it into signature coaching programs, which have impacted over 6,000 entrepreneurs with students achieving incredible results like earning $22,000 in 60 days.


Angela Henderson (@angelahendersonconsulting)

Angela Henderson is an international award-winning business coach for women, international keynote speaker, and podcaster whose passion is to help women understand what it takes to build a stable business without burning out. Angela has built not one, but two multi 6-figure businesses, so she’s a business consultant with the practical experience to help her clients reach their true potential.

Angela is focused on helping women because the stats show that women are more likely to fail in business and she wants that to change. Women entrepreneurs don’t always get the support they need, so Angela is here to make sure they get the tools, resources, and the community they need to create and scale a profitable business. In addition, Angela is about empowering women to increase not only their success but their wealth. Why? When women have wealth they not only change their world, their local community and the entire world.

She’s a strong believer in human to human marketing and the importance of building real relationships with customers. Brands that provide a one-on-one experience are more successful, which is why she focuses on networking and having real conversations that lead to conversions. In 2020, Angela won 3 international awards that cemented how effective her approach is, including Mentor or Coach of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Podcast of the Year for her Business and Life Conversations Podcast.


Frank Salas (@talentedmrsalas)

You may have heard of Mr. Ripley’s talents, but have you heard of the Talented Mr. Salas? Starting his entrepreneurship career at the age of 20, Frank Salas has made it his life’s work to help and support the entrepreneur community, and does so in a different way to most. Whilst most business consultants are responsible for identifying areas of a business model that could be improved, and strategizing how that improvement could be executed, Frank and his company solely focus on assessing the strength and weaknesses of a company’s employee base, and implementing hiring strategies that ensure their clients goals are met.

Salas Staffing helps businesses to scale by providing them with human capital consulting – uncovering problems with staffing issues and delivering companies the solution to continue growing in the right direction. The boutique human capital firm specialises in uncovering exactly what their client’s needs are from their staff, and sets about finding them their perfect employee. Frank specialises in sourcing Fortune 500 talent from emerging nations, to help small to medium businesses scale without breaking their budgets. Salas Staffing also aids in upskilling new recruits and provides their clients with a one-year guarantee for each recruit hired. With a global reach, Salas Staffing are perfectly positioned to consult and aid emerging businesses around the world in making informed staffing decisions that will directly contribute to their company’s growth.


Jennifer Cramer Lewis (@jennifercramerlewis)

Jennifer Cramer Lewis is Canada’s #1 business and relationship turnaround expert for ambitious female entrepreneurs and she’s also a modern-day seer and shaman. For over 10 years, she has focused on assisting entrepreneurs and business owners in igniting their dream life to find joy and success through intuitive strategies not just for the business, but also for the mind and the body.

She has extensive experience in Finance, Real Estate, Management, and Investing, so she’s able to see the nuances of the business, which allows her to help her clients save and earn more money with the creation and implementation of new technologies and approaches. Jennifer is passionate about helping people achieve their dream life and business and her signature program is the perfect way to do that. Through this program, Jennifer provides elegant business principles such as Systems, Automation, Leverage, and Evergreen.

She also has a team that escalates the client’s personal Energetic Signature, Peer Connections, and Acclimation to their newfound success. Jennifer provides support so her clients can master their talents and the genius of their bodies to achieve more success than ever before. She does this by identifying the individual’s core talents and energy fields so she can build customized systems that will allow them to unlock their inner power and dream bigger.


Rebecca Casey (@natureofbusinessconsulting)

Rebecca Casey is an amazing business coach who specializes in helping farms and SMEs build sustainable businesses that will last and bring value to the world. She provides valuable guidance because she combines her unbridled passion, her extensive industry expertise, and her hands-on experience in developing a successful farming enterprise, Nature of Business Consulting. She’s able to provide excellent solutions to all the challenges that come with building a business.

She’s an expert in marketing strategy, problem-solving, business planning, and controlling profit margins, so she can help you build a well-balanced business. Rebecca understands how important it is to build something of one’s own, but it’s also important to have time for more than just work, and that’s also something she can help with.

Rebecca knows what it takes to build a valuable business; it takes purpose, clarity, strategy, and accountability, and she provides services that can help anyone foster those values. She will motivate and inspire people to scale their businesses and provide individual attention so they can achieve amazing things by changing their mindset. She has the education and the experience to walk anyone through the process of creating something worthwhile. She’s passionate about helping others achieve their dreams in the same way she has because she knows how much one’s life can improve as a result.


Make sure to follow each of these amazing business consultants. Each of their Instagram handles have been directly linked here. Finally, we would like to thank Boost Media Agency for taking the time to put this article together. This article is Boost Media Agency’s selection of the business consultants to watch. Disclaimer: The information written in this piece was sought from the individuals, and to the best of Boost Media Agency’s knowledge, the representation of these entrepreneurs is accurate.

  • Bank demand for Treasuries in focus after Fed ends regulatory break

    Investors will be closely watching demand for U.S. government securities in the coming months after the Federal Reserve declined to extend pandemic-related regulatory relief for big U.S. banks, which means they may need to raise capital against holdings of U.S. Treasuries and central bank deposits. The Fed said it would launch a review of the capital rule, known as the "supplementary leverage ratio," while letting the exemption given last year expire on March 31. Some analysts and investors are concerned that banks may need to pare bond purchases, sell assets and/or reduce lending in overnight funding markets backed by Treasuries as unprecedented growth in reserves threatens to push some banks close to their capital ratio limits.

  • SoftBank Seeks $1.2 Billion in Greensill Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Greensill Capital owes more than $1.3 billion to creditors, with the bulk of those claims so far coming from the now-defunct fintech’s largest shareholder, SoftBank Group Corp.SoftBank, which had already invested $1.5 billion in return for a stake in the company that is now practically worthless, is owed $1.15 billion, people familiar with the matter said. It’s not clear whether it lent that money to Greensill in addition to the equity investment, or whether the latter was structured in a way that allows it to try and recoup money in creditor talks.In total, counterparties to Greensill submitted claims for more than A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion), administrator Grant Thornton said in a statement Friday after a call between creditors concluded. The final tally may be significantly higher as further claims are made, and because some of the amounts submitted were placeholders while the actual damage is being determined.The figures show Greensill owes money to some 34 creditors, including its own German banking unit and a family trust in the name of founder Lex Greensill’s brother, from which it had borrowed late last year as it struggled to raise new money ahead of a possible going public. SoftBank had injected equity in the firm in 2019 and put hundreds of millions of dollars into funds Greensill ran with Credit Suisse Group AG. It’s collapse leaves Masayoshi Son’s Vision Fund with yet another damaging loss.SoftBank didn’t respond to requests for comment.Greensill filed for insolvency in the U.K. last week, after Credit Suisse froze the $10 billion group of funds that Greensill effectively ran. The Swiss bank, itself a creditor, made the decision after a unit of insurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. refused to provide new coverage for some of the short-term financings Greensill packaged into securities and then sold on to the funds. Tokio Marine and its Australian subsidiary are now also among the creditors.Even before the dramatic events of the past weeks, SoftBank had written down its stake significantly, Bloomberg has reported. Just a year earlier, a capital injection by the Japanese investor had valued Greensill Capital at $3.5 billion. In October of last year, Greensill predicted he would soon sell a small stake of the company for hundreds of millions of dollars, implying a valuation of roughly $7 billion.Now, the repercussions are hitting banks and investors across the world. Credit Suisse this week said it would suspend bonus payments for some top managers and weigh clawbacks as it tries to contain the fallout from its involvement with Greensill. The Swiss lender said it’s expecting defaults on some of the notes in the funds and that so far it has only recovered about $50 million of a $140 million loan to the firm. It also submitted a creditor’s claim.The first creditors meeting for Greensill’s collapsed supply-chain finance business in Australia on Friday lasted 55 minutes, with 59 creditors in attendance with their representatives. The Association of German Banks as well as German and Australian securities regulators were also on the call, led by Matt Byrnes, a partner at Grant Thornton.The creditors that have submitted claims exclude employees. Their number may increase as further claims are made during the administration, the Grant Thornton statement said. Another meeting is set for April 22 when creditors will have the opportunity to vote on Greensill’s future.Tokio Marine and its subsidiary Bond & Credit Co. put in nominal claims for $1 each until they work out how much they are owed, the people said, asking not to be identified as the meeting was private. Tokio Marine is facing a larger-than-expected exposure to the Greensill Capital meltdown after finding that reinsurance contracts intended to limit losses didn’t cover its unit that did the most business with Greensill, Bloomberg reported.BCC’s previous owner, Insurance Australia Group Ltd., submitted a claim for about A$20,000 to cover its legal fees for a court dispute with Greensill that was heard in Sydney on March 1, according to a different person with knowledge of the matter.The Peter Greensill Trust, a creditor which represents CEO Lex Greensill and his brothers Peter and Andrew, is seeking $60 million. Startup Earnd, which Greensill bought a controlling stake in last year, was another creditor. The administrator is considering options for that firm that may include a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.The administrators were also aware of a contingent claim from the Association of German Banks that could be in the order of about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Grant Thornton said in a statement. This has not been formally verified by the administrators, according to the statement. There is a concurrent administration process running in Germany for Greensill Bank AG, a subsidiary of Greensill Capital.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Didi Accelerates IPO Plans, Targeting Valuation Above $62 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co. is accelerating plans for an initial public offering to as early as next quarter to capitalize on a post-pandemic turnaround, people familiar with its plans said.Didi, the largest investment in SoftBank Group Corp.’s portfolio, is targeting a valuation above the $62 billion it secured during its last funding round, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal matter. The company moved up plans from a previous target of late 2021 after its Uber-like car-hailing business bounced back with China’s success in bringing Covid-19 under control.Based on a common 15% float for mega IPOs in Hong Kong, one potential venue, Didi could raise roughly $9 billion in what would be one of the largest tech debuts globally in 2021. The company hasn’t made a final decision on the listing location, one person said. Didi’s plans remain preliminary and the timing could still slip till later in the year depending on negotiations.An IPO would cap a remarkable turnaround for a company that ran afoul of first regulators and then Covid 19. It hopes to tap the same investor enthusiasm that propelled tech debuts this year from China’s video service Kuaishou Technology to South Korean e-commerce pioneer Coupang Inc.“Didi wants to capitalize on the red-hot market for China IPOs,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based private equity fund Kaiyuan Capital.Read more: Chinese Ride-Sharing Giant Didi Plans Entry Into EuropeDidi president Jean Liu said last year the company’s core business had already begun making small profits. Daily rides and revenue have surpassed pre-pandemic levels and are now at record high, the people said. “Didi doesn’t comment on market speculation and doesn’t have a definite IPO plan or timeline,” the company said in a statement.The company is looking for capital to expand into online commerce and bankroll a major foray into Europe, where it must compete with Uber Technologies Inc. Didi, which remains the dominant player in China despite competition from the likes of Dida Inc., is also looking to leverage that lead to expand into adjacent arenas from autonomous driving to electric vehicles.Dida filed for a Hong Kong listing last year.“The barely profitable company thinks that a market sensing the end of Covid is supportive, but there may be red flags” in its costly overseas and business expansions, Silvers said.Read more: Didi Is Said Close to Raising $1.5 Billion for Trucking UnitFounded by former Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. staffer Cheng Wei in 2012, Didi clashed with Uber in China for years until its American rival retreated in 2016, selling its operation in the country to its local rival. Didi secured a near monopoly, but then suffered a series of blows to its business and reputation.In 2018, a pair of murders committed by contracted drivers spurred a regulatory investigation into its ability to police a vast network used by hundreds of millions. Its shares traded at a 40% discount to its last valuation -- even before the pandemic erupted and knee-capped its business.Didi’s stock is trading in the secondary market at about $43 to $49 per share currently, just below the $51 that SoftBank bought in at before the government probe, one of the people said.Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., Didi now operates in 14 countries outside its home base, mostly in Latin America. In August, it began offering car-hailing services in Russia, marking its first direct foray into Europe, and it’s already an investor in Estonia-based Bolt Technology OU, the continent’s main rival to Uber. Didi would also be competing against apps like Gett Inc., Ola and BlaBlaCar.Its debut would hand another triumph to SoftBank and founder Masayoshi Son, who have profited from a number of high-profile debuts in recent months including Coupang and DoorDash Inc. The Japanese billionaire made ride-hailing the cornerstone of his startup portfolio, investing more than $20 billion in Uber, Didi, Southeast Asia’s Grab and India’s Ola.Uber, where SoftBank remains the largest shareholder, is an example of how investor sentiment has changed over the past year. The U.S. ride-hailing giant saw its shares plummet early last year, but they have since surged several fold on the prospects of an economic recovery.Son, who had drawn heavy criticism for investment bets like WeWork, has profited from the market’s recovery and is riding a wave of IPOs from his portfolio. Still to come may be Chinese social media giant ByteDance Ltd., valued at an estimated $180 billion, and Indonesia’s Tokopedia.Read more: SoftBank’s Son Is Poised for Another IPO Windfall in 2021Son invested more than $10 billion in Didi, according to one of the people. The Chinese startup will not have the kind of return that SoftBank saw from Coupang or DoorDash. But any return on the Didi investment will likely prove a relief after its long-standing struggles.(Updates with analyst’s comment from the 9th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB’s Lagarde Says Governments Must Get Fiscal Stimulus Done

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said governments must make sure to roll out their joint spending plan on time to ensure the region’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.The 750 billion-euro ($896 billion) recovery fund “should become operational without delay,” Lagarde told lawmakers in the European Parliament. “By brightening economic prospects for firms and households, fiscal policy would also strengthen the transmission of our monetary policy measures.”The president urged the European Union member states to finalize their spending plans in the coming weeks. National governments are currently in talks with the European Commission on how to use the joint fund, and some submissions have been judged inadequate so far. Plans are due by the end of next month with money to be disbursed in the summer.The euro-zone economy is already lagging behind the U.S. because of its slow vaccine rollout, now complicated even more by the suspension of AstraZeneca Plc’s shot in several member states. The ECB is stepping up the pace of its 1.85 trillion-euro pandemic bond-buying program for the next three months to prevent higher yields further undermining this year’s recovery. Borrowing costs have increased globally in part because of spillovers from the strong U.S. rebound and President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.‘Undesirable’ Yields“What we are responding to is a yield increase that could get ahead of the expected economic recovery,” Lagarde told lawmakers. “While we believe 2021 will be the year of the recovery, we don’t see it happening until the second half of 2021, and any yield increase that could act as a bit of a brake would be undesirable.”The economic outlook remains uncertain, even if the ECB is expressing cautious optimism, Maltese central-bank Governor Edward Scicluna said in an opinion piece published on the institution’s website, warning that now isn’t the time for monetary or fiscal policy to scale back support. “For sure it looks like it will continue to remain a rough ride toward the light in sight at the end of the tunnel,” he said.The Bank of England sidestepped an opportunity on Thursday to calm a surge in market interest rates. Policy makers made no change to their target for asset purchases and maintained the weekly pace of its stimulus program.The ECB announced earlier that it’s handing out 330.5 billion euros to banks in its latest round of targeted long-term loans, at the higher end of analyst estimates. That program to ensure plentiful liquidity is another key plank of the central bank’s monetary support, along with negative interest rates.Lagarde cautioned against reading too much into weekly data on net purchases published by the central bank, saying they will be distorted by short-term factors such as “lumpy redemptions.” The faster pace “will become visible when ascertained over longer time intervals.”Her comments on the recovery fund come after Slovakia’s member of the ECB’s Governing Council, Peter Kazimir, voiced concern that the EU is rolling out its fiscal stimulus too slowly in comparison with the U.S.Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel also warned this week that “we cannot afford a delay” in disbursing EU funds.(Updates with Scicluna comments and Bank of England starting in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Loses Steam After Briefly Touching $60K

    The cryptocurrency's price fell with stocks amid growing concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • BOJ Carves Out More Flexibility for Longer Inflation Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan unveiled a set of carefully crafted policy tweaks aimed at giving itself more flexibility to keep up its long quest to revive inflation.The bank set out a wider-than-previously-thought movement range for bond yields and scrapped a buying target for stock funds at the end of a three-month policy review.While the currency and bond markets largely took the moves in stride, the BOJ’s decision to focus its purchasing of exchange-traded funds on the wider Topix index drove down shares on the Nikkei 225.Read More: Bank of Japan Brings End to Decade-Long Buying of the Nikkei 225Many of the tweaks will give the BOJ greater scope to buy fewer assets and could be viewed as a stepping back from stimulus, but the central bank characterized the changes as shoring up the effectiveness and sustainability of its measures over the longer run.The BOJ also tried to show its readiness to add stimulus if needed by offering lending incentives that would increase in size if it lowered interest rates.At a press briefing, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda reiterated that the BOJ’s existing framework was the right one for the job of lifting prices in Japan and shouldn’t be written off because the 2% goal has yet to be reached.Kuroda’s task of building more support for his stimulus while avoiding the impression that he’s backpedaling hasn’t been made any easier by global peers that have kept the pedal on stimulus.The European Central Bank last week made clear it plans to buy more bonds and the Federal Reserve on Wednesday projected near-zero rates at least through 2023, despite improved forecasts for inflation, employment and growth.“The BOJ is trying hard to strike a balance on a very tight rope between side effects and the need to continue easing,” said Tetsufumi Yamakawa, head of Japan economic research at Barclays PLC and a former BOJ official. “Even though its easing commitment is clear, by trying to reduce the side effects of stimulus, the BOJ clearly differs from the Fed and the ECB.”While leaving its main policy rates unchanged, the bank said the band around its 10-year bond yield target was around 0.25% either side of zero, according to a statement Friday. Until now the range had been assumed to be around 0.2% based on Kuroda’s comments.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The new scheme to soften the blow to bank lending from a cut to the negative short-term rate is a step in the right direction in helping banks cope were it to take the rate further down. That said, the BOJ hasn’t demonstrated how negative interest rates are an effective means to boost inflation and the economy.”--Yuki Masujima, economistTo read the full report, click here.Kuroda said the bank had become increasingly concerned about the functioning of the bond market given that yield movements had become much smaller than the BOJ’s range. The bank felt a need to specify where the guardrails were, he said, denying that they’d been widened.“We merely clarified what we’ve already said in the past in slightly broader terms,” Kuroda said.In a lengthy analysis of the impact of interest rate fluctuations on business investment, the BOJ concluded that capital spending is largely unaffected by moves that don’t go beyond 0.5 percentage point. That led Tom Learmouth at Capital Economics to conclude that the bank would widen its band further going ahead, though Kuroda said there were no such plans.The BOJ also ditched its 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) guide for annual purchases of exchange-traded funds, while sticking with an upper limit of 12 trillion yen so it can still step into the market if sentiment takes a turn for the worse. The switch to the broader Topix index was aimed to avoid ownership of too much stock in individual companies, Kuroda said.One casuality of the move was Fast Retailing Co., which has been the largest stock on the Nikkei for the last decade. Shares of the Uniqlo operator tumbled after the announcement.The BOJ’s new lending incentives and a plan to adjust its three-tier reserve system if it cuts its target rates were aimed at changing the perception it cannot lower its negative rate due to the impact it would have on struggling regional banks. Kuroda said the BOJ still hadn’t reached a limit on how low it could go.Utlimately, the scope for ekeing out Friday’s changes owes much to a recent weakening of the yen, as recent jumps in U.S. Treasury yields far outran those in Japan, where they are held down by the central bank. The wider difference in rates contributed to the yen reaching the 109 mark against the dollar compared with a much stronger 102.7 at the start of the year.A weaker yen helps boost the profits of Japan’s exporters while generating some upward pressure on prices via more expensive imports.“The BOJ couldn’t really hope for much better timing,” said Yuichi Kodama, chief economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute ahead of Friday’s decision. “The yen isn’t gonna break through the symbolic 100 mark against the dollar, even if the result of the review is seen as backtracking from stimulus.”While the pandemic unleashed a huge wave of central bank and government support for economies, businesses and households, it caught the BOJ already at full stretch after years of stimulus to ignite price growth. The pile of assets accumulated by the BOJ in its inflation fight was already bigger than the world’s third-largest economy when Covid-19 struck.The urgency for the BOJ to create extra breathing space to run stimulus for longer became more apparent at the end of last year as prices fell at the fastest pace in a decade and the bank became the largest holder of Japanese stocks as well as bonds. Extra flexibility created now could also make an eventual tilt toward the exit door from easy money a fraction easier.“The BOJ’s difficult contortions around its policy settings show the broader difficulty of exiting from unconventional policy measures without alarming the market,” said Alvin T. Tan, head of Asia foreign-exchange strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.(Updates with Kuroda’s comments from briefing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families: How do you get them, and when?

    President Joe Biden's COVID relief includes regular payments for Americans with kids.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Struggle Breaking Out

    Gold markets have struggled a bit during the trading session on Thursday, as the $1750 level has offered resistance yet again.

  • Bitcoin Could Boom 430% but Ethereum May Still Steal its Thunder

    Bitcoin believers may have new reason to rejoice following the stimulus checks, but Ethereum has use cases on its side. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID Relief Bill has passed congress and stimulus checks are soon to be distributed. Early signs indicate recipients are ready to buy Bitcoin. A survey by Mizuho Securities showed that out of 235 participants who expect to receive stimulus checks from the COVID Relief Bill, 10% are interested in investing in Bitcoin. It's a small sample size, but according to the survey investing in Bitcoin was a more popular response than investing in traditional stocks. If that kind of runaway popularity doesn't move you in itself, consider that it could translate into $40 billion dollars running like a river directly from Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package into Bitcoin. In the same week, Bank of America strategists suggested to Bloomberg that the price of BTC can be moved 1% for just $93 million. Bank of America strategists said in a note to Bloomberg on Wednesday: "Bitcoin is extremely sensitive to increased dollar demand. We estimate a net inflow into Bitcoin of just $93 million would result in price appreciation of 1%, while the similar figure for gold would be closer to $2 billion or 20 times higher. In contrast, the same analysis for the 20-year-plus Treasuries shows that multibillion money flows do not have a significant impact on price, pointing to the much larger and stable nature of the U.S. Treasuries markets," If you take the survey and projections on face value, you could surmise Bitcoin prices will be moved by over 430% by the influx of $40,000,000 flowing in from invested U.S. COVID Relief money. It seems reasonable to expect the 12 month Bitcoin bull run to continue, making it the crypto success story of 2021, right? DeFi Could Steal Bitcoin's Thunder Before the Bitcoin bull run, DeFi was a strong competitor as the most dominant story in crypto. BTC's new price heights have made the world's most famous cryptocurrency again the center of attention. Bitcoin may always be the star of the cryptoworld and certainly has seen wide popularity and acceptance as a store of value, but Ethereum's fortunes have generally kept pace with and possibly exceeded Bitcoin since the end of last year. Since December 2020, Bitcoin has risen from over $28,000 to more than $58,000 (up roughly 207%). Ethereum has traveled from more than $746 to over $1800 (up roughly %240). This week, Bank of America published a report titled "Bitcoin's Dirty Little Secrets". Excerpts from the report are unflattering to the world's most famous cryptocurrency. Some of the statements coming from the report include: "The main argument for Bitcoin is not diversification, stable returns, or inflation protection, but sheer appreciation..." "There is no good reason to own BTC unless you see prices going up..." And they point out Bitcoin's environmental impact is not desirable, stating: "we calculate that a $1bn dollar inflow into Bitcoin is equal to 1.2mn cars driven over the course of a year or 12.7mn barrels of oil." They go on to extol the virtues of Ethereum, stating in the report: "Bitcoin is the most talked about cryptocurrency but Ethereum [the blockchain] has more features, including being more flexible in its hosting of decentralized finance (DeFi) than the Bitcoin blockchain." "DeFi does, however, show the opportunity which (distributed ledger technology) offers to finance. We believe that one of the best differences against being disintermediated by DeFi would be mainstream finance grasping these opportunities." The Hopes and Fears of DeFi... As a digital currency, Bitcoin is simply designed with a more limited range of use cases compared to Ethereum which has smart contract capabilities. Arguably, Ethereum is the needed sequel to Bitcoin's success. But how will their performances compare in 2021? "Bitcoin is the asset of choice for investors looking for a store of value investment characteristics in the cryptocurrency market. Success then is an ongoing price appreciation for this asset. And appreciate it will as long as investors continue to believe in the future of blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Ethereum, on the other hand, is not only a cryptocurrency. It is a network that supports smart contracts, Dapps (decentralized applications), and Defi (decentralized finance) projects. Investors that are looking to invest in up-and-coming tech should pay extra attention to this crypto asset. Over 41 Billion dollars is currently locked in DeFi projects on Ethereum blockchain compared with 4 Billion only 8 months ago. That's what success continues to look like for Ethereum this year as well -- ongoing expansion and innovation," Tally Greenberg, Head of Business Development at Allnodes said. Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 -- known as "Serenity" -- launched on December 1, 2020. The hope for this upgrade to the Ethereum network is meant to address the needs for speed, efficiency, and scalability. "BTC is unlikely to be dethroned as the leading cryptocurrency, but the growth shown on the Ethereum blockchain is hard to bet against. They will naturally be compared 'against' one another although this makes little sense from a functional point of view since each is vying for separate and mutually beneficial use-cases. BTC's 'digital gold' narrative is straightforward which is beneficial for attracting new users who may be intimidated by the apparently more complex and dynamically evolving ETH narrative," Jason Peckham, Analyst at Invictus Capital said. Ethereum 2.0 is moving from Proof of Stake to Proof of Work but is still essentially in test stages. It remains to be seen whether it will handle the need for speed to support the DeFi range of use cases. "To me, Ethereum looks very attractive for long-term purchases, since it has a much greater technical potential for application than Bitcoin. The Ethereum blockchain programmability offers incredible growth opportunities. Bitcoin with its limited emission is rather a tool for saving and paying. Ethereum, in turn, is a tool for real usage of blockchain technology in third-party projects," Dyanis Zabauski, CEO of Coinmatics said. But nevermind the actual real-world uses -- can Ethereum compete with Bitcoin's price performance? "I think it's highly likely that ETH will beat BTC in terms of price performance in 2021... Ethereum has not fully realized the benefit from the growing popularity of DeFi services and NFTs. The exploding NFT market will directly benefit the value of ETH and I think that ETH has room to grow until its price encompasses the current excitement around NFTs," Noam Levenson cryptocurrency writer and founder of Narrow Straight Writing. Some experts point to lagging performance as a reason to keep an eye on Ethereum, as we may see much more movement in 2021. "From a relative performance standpoint, ETH the second-biggest cryptocurrency is lagging Bitcoin up only 20% from it's All-Time Highs vs Bitcoin 175%. In previous cycles, we have seen ETH catch up to BTC growth when BTC begins to correct because the profits taken from BTC are cycled into altcoins. Because ETH is one to two cycles back from BTC in its growth cycle it makes sense that return on the laggard would outperform the larger market cap of BTC from here," Jake Wujastyk Chief Market Analyst at TrendSpider said. Until Ethereum 2.0 is a known quantity, there will be doubts about its ability to meet the already tremendous need for bandwidth to support transactions. "Ethereum might beat Bitcoin in terms of percentage gain this year. So far in 2021, ETH has increased by value by nearly 150%, while bitcoin has gone up around 90%. However, it is unlikely that ETH will take over in terms of market capitalization because bitcoin is the cryptocurrency with the most people behind it in terms of adoption and use. Many view bitcoin as digital gold and major corporations and institutional investors are adding it to their balance sheets. Ethereum is unscalable in its current iteration and acts more as a platform for decentralized applications than a store of value" Ben Weiss, president and COO of CoinFlip said. The launch of an improved Ethereum network is a testament to the strength of the project -- but also represents change. Change conveys risk -- while Bitcoin is simple, immutable, and constantly rising in value. "I am not yet convinced DeFi is as groundbreaking as its followers deem it to be. The idea of yield farming sounds a great deal like smart contract hot potato with investors jumping from project to project, hoping they aren't the last ones to hold the bag," Don Wyper, COO at DigitalMint said. Institutional investors have been key to driving the value of Bitcoin over the past 12 months. Will those same traditional investing giants turn their attention to Ethereum? "Eventually some institutional investors will acquire ETH in order to expand their crypto exposure, while others will trade the recently launched CME ETH futures (interest is still low with volumes 8% of the CME BTC Futures). Others will acquire ETH in order to utilize and experiment with some of the applications, particularly in DeFi. However, I don't see much movement comparable to bitcoin in the near term," Jason Lau, COO at OKCoin said. Conclusion As many respondents pointed out, comparisons between Ethereum and Bitcoin make sense from an investor point of view, but the comparisons don't go much further than that. "BTC and ETH are different: BTC is a currency token while the ETH is a utility token. If mainstream institutional investors get into ETH, it would mean that mainstream institutions validate not only the current value of ETH, but also the Ethereum ecosystem as a whole. We have not seen signs of mainstream institutions being involved in Ethereum's applications. So, in order for institutional investors to get on board, it would take more time and market education throughout 2021 and beyond," Haohan Xu, CEO of Apifiny said It may take a shift in mainstream understanding -- or even a mild learning curve -- to get traditional investors who have tried the familiar Bitcoin to understand the power of DeFi, but it seems the mighty bull run market is raising all ships in the cryptoworld and institutional investors are already getting on board. "Institutional investors are already getting on board with Ethereum. Just recently, Grayscale, the world's largest Crypto asset manager, purchased more Ethereum than Bitcoin for a change. Chinese public firm Meitu also grabbed 15K of Ether not too long ago. Galaxy Digital's ETH funds raised 32 Million in less than a month. The launch of Ethereum Futures on the CME, the launch of Canadian ETH ETFs, and we're just scratching the surface here... I anticipate a further surge of institutional investments in Ethereum. This is just the beginning," Greenberg said. Cover image modified from photo by Mater Miliano from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaNFTs - From Digital Gold to Gold Foil CollectiblesWomen Leaders in Blockchain are Good for Business© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • What Is the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule?

    The Roth IRA 5-year rule applies in three situations and dictates whether withdrawals get dinged with penalties.

  • This Software Company Fell Behind in the Cloud Era. Now It’s Catching Up and the Stock Could Soar.

    The software company is making a late and painful transition to the cloud. The end result should be a win for investors—they just don’t know it yet.

  • Oil prices climb toward session highs on report of an attack on Saudi oil facility

    Oil futures climbed toward their highest levels of the trading session Friday, buoyed by reports that an oil facility in Saudi Arabia was attacked by drones. Aljazeera reported that Saudi Arabia said drones struck an oil facility in the capital of Riyadh Friday and ignited a fire, though authorities did not name the facility. Tensions in the Middle East have climbed this month. Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition dropped bombs on Yemen's rebel-held capital Sanaa earlier this month following attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil and military facilities that have been blamed on Iran-backed Houthi rebels. April West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.10, or 1.8%, to trade at $61.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, while May Brent crude added 94 cents, or 1.5%, to $64.22 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

  • Russia Surprises With Rate Hike, Signals More to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Russia increased interest rates for the first time since 2018 and said further hikes are likely after inflation accelerated faster than expected.The benchmark rate was raised 25 basis points to 4.5% on Friday. Just three analysts in a Bloomberg survey of 41 economists forecast the move, with the rest predicting a hold. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that the rate could be raised to 5.5% by the end of the year.The central bank considered a bigger increase on Friday, but decided that policy changes should be gradual, Governor Elvira Nabiullina, who was wearing a brooch in the shape of a hawk, said at a news briefing after the decision.“Time is of the essence,” she said. “If you postpone a rate hike, inflation may accelerate and inflation expectations won’t decrease. This will move inflation further from the target and that will require a more significant rate hike in the future.”The ruble climbed and 10-year bond yields rose to their highest level in a year.The move follows big hikes in Brazil and Turkey this week, highlighting how inflation and rising Treasury yields are becoming a problem across emerging markets. In Russia, food prices in particular have shot up, adding to a decline in living standards during the pandemic.“I think another 25 basis-point hike is coming in April or June, but April is a bit more likely,” said Tatiana Orlova, an analyst at Emerginomics in London, who correctly forecast Friday’s decision. “Then the central bank might take a pause to take stock of the impact of the hikes on the economy.”Annual inflation accelerated 5.8% as of March 15, the fastest pace in more than four years, but the central bank expects it to peak this month, according to the statement. Inflation is running above forecast and is expected to return close to the target of 4% in the first half of 2022, it said.A return to neutral policy, which would imply a rate of 5%-6%, could be reached this year, but it’s not a given, Nabiullina said.What Our Economists Say:“The central bank’s next move depends on the data, but this tightening cycle is likely to be front loaded to contain inflation. Two more hikes in April and June would provide room to maneuver in the second half of the year.”-- Scott Johnson, Bloomberg Economics. Here’s the full INSIGHTA government plan to increase spending in the first half of the year to help revive the economy from the pandemic may also propel inflation. Growth is recovering quicker than expected and will be supported by the improved global outlook, the central bank said.The threat of new U.S. sanctions has clouded the outlook for the ruble, which could add new inflationary pressures in coming months. Relations between Russia and the U.S. reached a new low this week after U.S. President Joe Biden vowed to make the Kremlin “pay a price” for election interference.Nabiullina downplayed the risk of penalties on ruble sovereign bonds, a measure being considered in Washington, saying it wouldn’t create a systemic risk because the level of outstanding debt is low. The move could cause short-term liquidity problems, she added.“The surprising rate hike not only reflects concerns about inflation, but also about the rising risk that the U.S. may impose another round of sanctions,” said Piotr Matys, a strategist at Rabobank in Moscow. “The main objective is to provide the ruble with support.”(Updates to add comments from central bank governor from third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s 2,460% Roller Coaster Rumbles to Reality Check

    (Bloomberg) -- In the wild, speculative ride known as GameStop Corp., traders are about to get a real-world dose of data when the video-game retailer reports earnings next week. Whether the results justify the company’s $14 billion market value is another issue entirely.While shares of the Grapevine, Texas-based company have given back a huge chunk of this year’s 2,460% gain after hitting a record intraday high of $483 in late January, they’re still up better than 900%, closing Thursday at $201.75. Skeptics are warning amateur investors who piled into the stock that this remnant of their euphoria could still come crashing down.“The current valuation far exceeds our high fundamental expectations and projected multiyear benefits from the transformation,” wrote Telsey’s Joseph Feldman, one of the stock’s bearish analysts. “The company has yet to show financial success in an industry that is rapidly shifting to digital.”GameStop gave back as much as 9.5% during Friday morning trading. volatile swings have been triggered by the frenzy of Reddit-fueled retail traders and optimism surrounding a shake-up led by Chewy Inc. co-founder and activist investor Ryan Cohen. With the first quarterly update of the year set for March 23, the options market indicates that investors should expect a wild session, with an implied one-day move of roughly 24%. At Thursday’s prices, that could mean a range of about $97 a share.GameStop’s market value soared to $33.7 billion, making it briefly the largest company in the Russell 2000, before tumbling to $2.68 billion and then recovering as a new wave of investors rushed in.A short squeeze may have fueled January’s rally, with bets against 140% of the shares available for trading. Since then, short interest as a percentage of the float has plummeted to 14%.Some of Wall Street’s marquee names came out on top, with Bill Gross, the billionaire investor and co-founder of Pacific Investment Management Co. better known for bonds, saying he made $10 million betting against the company.GameStop has been shunned by Wall Street for the better part of the past four years and remains unloved by analysts. None of the seven firms that follow the retailer recommends it, with four advising investors to hold the stock and three rating it at sell. The average analyst price target of $15.08 as of Thursday implies a 93% drop over the next 12 months.Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter warned clients to stay away, with GameStop’s value “completely disconnected from the fundamentals of the business.”While retail bulls have continued to take to platforms like Reddit and Twitter to brag about their diamond hands, history shows investors should brace for a bumpy ride next week. The stock has slumped more than 10% on the day following its earnings report over the past 10 quarters.The absence of any actual profit to report may have played a role. On a GAAP basis, GameStop posted losses in eight of those periods, with cumulative losses now topping $1.4 billion.What’s more, the stock fell in nine of those 10 sessions, with drops as large as 36% -- and that was without this year’s sky-high hopes.(Updates with Friday trading in the fourth paragraph, Wedbush comment in the ninth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Mining Stocks Could Keep Beating Bitcoin in ‘Modern-Age Digital Gold Rush’

    Crypto mining stocks could deliver amplified returns during a bitcoin bull market, according to FundStrat research.

  • These 4 IPOs Made Their Market Debuts Thursday. Here’s How They Did.

    Shares of Duckhorn (ticker: NAPA) kicked off at $18.60, and hit a high of $18.60 before closing at $17.50, up nearly 17%. “What an honor to bring luxury wine to Wall Street,” Duckhorn’s president, CEO, and chairman, told Barron’s from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Ryan has been with Duckhorn since working part time for the Saint Helena, Calif., company in high school.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • 2 Cannabis Stocks to Benefit From New York Legalization; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    Sometimes, popular sentiment fuels a market boom, and nowhere is that more evident than in the legal marijuana industry. However, cannabis remains illegal in the US at the Federal level, rendering the various state-level legalization regimes a patchwork of disconnected policies. Still, there is hope that the current Congress may pursue a Federal legalization bill – but before that happens, investors are watching to see which state or states will enact full legalization next. And high on that list is New York. BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon has been following the marijuana legalization movement in New York, and sees positive developments down the road. "Currently, we are modeling adult use sales in NY to begin in 4Q22, however, given the pace and focus cannabis reform is being given by the state legislature, we could see our timeline for legal adult use sales advance to 1Q22. We estimate this would increase our NY market revenue assumption to $749M from $187M, an increase of $562M. More importantly, we estimate 2023 sales would grow to $3.8B in recreational sales, that is $2.8B greater than what our current timeline would suggest," Lyon opined. To this end, Lyon has picked out two cannabis stocks that have already built a presence in New York State, and could surge over 60% in the year ahead. After running both tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the rest of the Street is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Curaleaf (CURLF) We’ll start by going big, and looking at Curaleaf. This company’s $10.9 billion market cap and $670 million annual revenues make it the world’s largest cannabis company. Curaleaf has a wide reach, with headquarters in Massachusetts and operations in 23 states. These operations include 23 cultivation facilities, 30 processing facilities, 101 dispensaries, and over 1,800 wholesale dispensary accounts. Even though the US cannabis market is fragmented, Curaleaf showed steadily rising revenues and year-over-year gains in each quarter of 2020. Starting with $104 million in Q1, the company reached $240.4 million in top-line revenues by Q4, a 201% year-over-year (yoy) gain. This was driven by a 242% yoy gain in quarterly retail revenue, which reached $164.9 million, and a whopping 578% yoy gain in wholesale revenue, which came in at $64.4 million. New York State makes up a small part of Curaleaf’s total business. Per the state’s current regulation, Curaleaf has the maximum of 1 cultivation/processing facility in New York, along with 4 dispensary licenses, all operating for the medical cannabis market. Still, this gives Curaleaf an established footprint from which to expand should the state legalize for recreational use. In his coverage of this stock, BTIG’s Lyon writes, “We believe CURA’s diverse geographic footprint will be the key growth driver supporting annual sales growth of 87% for the next two years…. Importantly, we estimate CURA turned free cash flow positive last year and will continue to generate sufficient FCF over the next two years to fund investments in its broad 23 state footprint.” To this end, Lyon rates Curaleaf a Buy rating, and his price target, at C$35 (US$28) suggests an upside of 75% for the coming year. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) Wall Street seems to agree with Lyon’s bullish call on this stock, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 9 Buy reviews. The stock is selling for US$15.99 and its US$22.26 average price target suggests it has room for 39% growth by year’s end. (See Curaleaf stock analysis on TipRanks) Green Thumb (GTBIF) Next up is Green Thumb, a Chicago-based medical and consumer marijuana company with a network of facilities across 12 US states. These facilities include 13 manufacturing operations and 97 retail locations. The company’s retail products include edibles, vapes, and pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, as well as CBD wellness items for the home health market. Like Curaleaf above, Green Thumb has a footprint in New York, within that state’s regulatory limits. The activities include three dispensary licenses, but no cultivation facility. The company, however, has already experienced transitioning a medical-use-only operation to a recreational model in the state of Illinois, and so has an organizational template should New York make a similar legal change. Green Thumb has released Q4 numbers on Wednesday, delivering better than expected topline growth. Specifically, revenue grew 13% QoQ to $177.2 million, beating consensus estimate of $166.7 million. EBITDA was also better than expected, growing 23% to $65.4 million, compared to the Street's estimates of $58.3 million. Camilo Lyon covers Green Thumb, and writes of the company and its New York prospects: “Local news reported in January that [Green Thumb] may be planning to build a distribution facility in Warwick, NY (~50 miles north of Manhattan). According to reports, the distribution facility would include three buildings, two at 100,000 square feet and one at 200,000 square feet at the Warwick Technology Park. This news is particularly important as we believe NY could legalize adult-use as early as this year, and [Green Thumb] investing in new distribution capacity ahead of legalization should give it an edge to meet what should be overwhelming demand by recreational customers.” To this end, the analyst puts a Buy rating on this stock, and his C$73 (US$58 price target suggests a 69% one-year upside potential. (To watch Lyon’s track record, click here) All in all, Green Thumb has 8 Buy reviews, adding up to unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $34.49, and its $47 average price target implies a 36% 12-month upside from that level. (See Green Thumb stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.