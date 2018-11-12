Top 10 companies for veterans in 2018

Many Americans have the day off Monday, Nov. 12 to observe Veterans Day and pay their respects to all the men and women who have served our country. In the U.S., there are 20.4 million veterans, about 8% of the population, and close to 5 million are living with disabilities connected to their time on active duty. Despite their disabilities, most are employed as veteran unemployment has ticked down to 2.9% in 2018.

Transferring military skills into a corporate civilian career is not an easy task. But some companies have made outstanding commitments to help with that transition and hire, retain, and support veterans as part of their overall mission. To highlight employers that are giving back to our heroes, Monster.com and Military.com partnered for their fourth annual survey to highlight 2018’s Best Companies for Veterans.

ManTech International ( MANT CACI International Inc. ( CACI U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Booz Allen Hamilton ( BAH PRISM INC. Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT Intelligent Waves LLC Union Pacific ( UNP BAE Systems ( BAESF Schneider ( SNDR

Many of the businesses above are tech companies that support government functions and most on this list have been named in the top 10 for veterans in previous years. Their initiatives to provide on-the-job training, mentorship, and career development stand out above the rest.

Employers hiring veterans can get be eligible for salary subsidies as they’re training veterans on the job, as well federal tax credits, and the government also works to provide specialized tools to equip veterans on the job – without additional cost to employers.

The top 10 employers were identified by a panel of veteran hiring experts by Monster.com and Military.com. In addition to this ranking, 300 veterans were tapped for Monster’s 2018 Veteran Hiring Survey. The results found there was a communication gap when it came to translating their military skills into civilian jobs, and that a third of veterans still feel underemployed today.

Monster and Military.com worked with a panel of veteran hiring experts to identify the top 10 employers demonstrating an extraordinary commitment to veteran hiring and retention. More

Jeanie Ahn is a senior reporter and producer at Yahoo Finance, covering personal finance and women in business. Reach out by email jeaniea@oath.com. Follow her on Twitter.

More from our Personal Finance team: