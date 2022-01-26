U.S. markets open in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.75
    +65.75 (+1.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,552.00
    +367.00 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,459.00
    +318.25 (+2.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,034.00
    +32.70 (+1.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.96
    +0.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.70
    -7.80 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1284
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.67
    -1.23 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3519
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1630
    +0.2970 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,978.93
    +1,602.54 (+4.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    865.48
    +44.89 (+5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.04
    +119.58 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Energy & Environment Industry to Enhance Company Profitability

·2 min read

Frost & Sullivan experts present strategic insights on key trends such as the transition to a net zero future for carbon, hydrogen economy, and cognitive buildings and digital twins

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sustainability, digital transformation and the energy transition have accelerated significantly in the past 18 months. The global Energy and Environment (E&E) industry is going through an unprecedented transformation and this change is bringing exciting new growth opportunities. The advent of greener, smarter and more connected products and services will transform our cities, communities, workplaces, and homes into a digital and sustainable domain. This will enhance efficiency, environmental performance, reliability, productivity, flexibility, safety, and company profitability.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Energy &amp; Environment Industry to Enhance Company Profitability
Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Energy & Environment Industry to Enhance Company Profitability

To help companies identify new avenues for top-line growth and plan for a more fruitful 2022, Frost & Sullivan's team of industry experts have compiled a complimentary insight: Top 10 Growth Opportunities in the Energy & Environment Industry for 2022 – What's Next?

To download the complimentary insight, please click here.

"The transition to a net zero future for carbon emissions means many companies also face struggles with pricing pressures, commoditization and industry disruption," noted John Raspin, Partner, Energy & Environment at Frost & Sullivan. "The competitive landscape for the future of the E&E industry will be different; driven by innovation, market transformation, and disruptive business models."

Gain insight into exciting new growth opportunities, strategic recommendations, best practices, and future developments in the following areas:

  1. Climate neutral cities

  2. Circular economy of resources and Scope 3 emissions

  3. Sustainability as a Service

  4. Cognitive buildings & digital twin

  5. Services 2.0

  6. Energy efficiency & automation

  7. Hydrogen economy

  8. Carbon capture utilization & storage (CCUS)

  9. Electrification growth in renewables

  10. Critical power & data center investment

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez
Corporate Communications
P: +1 (210) 348.1012
E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com
https://www.frost.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-10-growth-opportunities-in-energy--environment-industry-to-enhance-company-profitability-301468281.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c5353.html

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Oatly ads banned over misleading environmental claims

    The Advertising Standards Authority received 109 complaints, including from the campaign group A Greener World, that the claims were misleading.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Investors Pump Breaks On Clean Energy Stocks?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Shell Shakes Up Renewables Unit After Departure of Top Executive

    (Bloomberg) -- Shell Plc is reshuffling its renewables unit after the department’s head said she will step down.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksElisabeth Brinton will leave her position as execu

  • Chip Shortage Leaves U.S. Companies Dangerously Low on Semiconductors, Report Says

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a survey shows the urgency for Congress to approve the Innovation and Competition Act, which includes $52 billion to boost domestic chip production.

  • 5 Reasons to Sell Plug Power Stock in 2022

    Despite nearly a decade of development, the fuel cell maker's future remains uncertain and unprofitable.

  • Public Comments Overwhelmingly Support US Labor Department Proposal to Allow Environmental, Social and Governance Considerations in Retirement Plans

    January 25, 2022 /3BL Media/ - Public support is overwhelming for the U.S. Department of Labor’s proposed rule addressing the consideration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria a...

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane

    Airbus plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes - whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe - to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized machinery by air. Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial-cargo airline subsidiary from 2023. Weeks after ending output of the world's largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West's largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

  • A Letter to United Employees

    by Scott Kirby, CEO at United Airlines

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Vistra Announces Expansion of World's Largest Battery Energy Storage Facility

    Phase III of company’s Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility bolsters the Vistra Zero portfolio, strengthens position as industry leader in battery energy storage development and commercialization

  • Video: Impact weather day due to light snow

    Meteorologist Hayley LaPoint has the latest forecast update.

  • Why Walmart is investing in vertical farming

    Walmart wants to bring the farm closer to the store. The retail giant said today that it is investing in Plenty, an indoor vertical farming company, and will sell leafy greens from Plenty in its 280 California stores later this year. Walmart did not disclose the size of the investment or the terms of the deal.

  • GM investing $7 billion to build new battery factory in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details GM's plan to invest in EV battery production plants, the auto manufacturer's outlook for future EV product lines, and the prospects for charging infrastructure.

  • Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish

    Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at the California Academy of Sciences believe it is about 90 years old, with no known living peers.

  • "Mega" iceberg releases 152 billion tons of water into ocean

    The iceberg was once one of the largest on record. Now it's melting, and scientists are waiting to see how it's going to impact South Georgia's marine life.