These are the top 10 holdings of Destiny Tech100 Fund, which has soared 1,110% since its debut last month
Destiny Tech100 is a closed-end fund that has soared as much as 1,110% since its debut last month.
The fund invests mostly in privately held startups that most investors don't have access to.
These are the top 10 holdings of the Destiny Tech100 fund.
The Destiny Tech100 fund has soared since its debut late last month, rising by as much as 1,110% at Monday's closing price of $99.79.
The closed-end fund, which trades under the ticker symbol "DXYZ," seeks to invest in private high-growth tech companies that most investors don't have access to unless they're accredited.
So far, the closed-end fund owns stakes in 23 companies, though it is ultimately targeting 100 companies to be held in the fund.
Some buzzy names owned by the fund include SpaceX and OpenAI, and that's led to some volatile swings in the fund's price. After soaring 69% on Monday, the fund gave back some of those gains and declined by about 23% on Tuesday.
Destiny said its fund offers investors access to companies that can print eye-popping returns before they go public. Traditionally, those gains have been limited to venture capital investors, while public market investors have had limited access to those gains.
"For many companies at the pre-IPO stage, there is a real opportunity to achieve a 10x-50x return," Destiny says on its website.
Fair value of the fund's combined equity investments is just under $50 million as of December 31, based on Destiny's filing made with the SEC.
These are the top 10 holdings of the Destiny Tech100 fund.
10. Relativity Space
Percent of fund: 2.7%
Fair value: $1.4 million
Date acquired: December 2021
9. ClassDojo
Percent of fund: 3.0%
Fair value: $1.6 million
Date acquired: November 2021
8. Revolut
Percent of fund: 3.4%
Fair value: $1.8 million
Date acquired: December 2021
7. OpenAI Special Purpose Vehicle
*Destiny Tech100 created a special purpose vehicle that intends to invest in OpenAI. As of December 31, 0% of the fund was directly invested in OpenAI.
Percent of fund: 3.8%
Fair value: $2.0 million
Date acquired: December 2023
6. Superhuman
Percent of fund: 4.0%
Fair value: $2.1 million
Date acquired: June 2021
5. Brex
Percent of fund: 4.0%
Fair value: $2.1 million
Date acquired: March 2022
4. Epic Games
Percent of fund: 4.0%
Fair value: $2.1 million
Date acquired: December 2021
3. Boom Supersonic
Percent of fund: 4.6%
Fair value: $2.5 million
Date acquired: February 2022
2. Axiom Space
Percent of fund: 9.7%
Fair value: $5.1 million
Date acquired: December 2021 and January 2023
1. SpaceX
Percent of fund: 34.6%
Fair value: $18.4 million
Date acquired: June 2022
Read the original article on Business Insider