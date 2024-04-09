These are the top 10 holdings of Destiny Tech100 Fund, which has soared 1,110% since its debut last month

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a batch of 56 Starlink internet satellites being launched from a Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on March 24, 2023. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Destiny Tech100 is a closed-end fund that has soared as much as 1,110% since its debut last month.

The fund invests mostly in privately held startups that most investors don't have access to.

The Destiny Tech100 fund has soared since its debut late last month, rising by as much as 1,110% at Monday's closing price of $99.79.

The closed-end fund, which trades under the ticker symbol "DXYZ," seeks to invest in private high-growth tech companies that most investors don't have access to unless they're accredited.

So far, the closed-end fund owns stakes in 23 companies, though it is ultimately targeting 100 companies to be held in the fund.

Some buzzy names owned by the fund include SpaceX and OpenAI, and that's led to some volatile swings in the fund's price. After soaring 69% on Monday, the fund gave back some of those gains and declined by about 23% on Tuesday.

Destiny said its fund offers investors access to companies that can print eye-popping returns before they go public. Traditionally, those gains have been limited to venture capital investors, while public market investors have had limited access to those gains.

"For many companies at the pre-IPO stage, there is a real opportunity to achieve a 10x-50x return," Destiny says on its website.

Fair value of the fund's combined equity investments is just under $50 million as of December 31, based on Destiny's filing made with the SEC.

These are the top 10 holdings of the Destiny Tech100 fund.

10. Relativity Space

Relativity Space Relativity Space

Percent of fund: 2.7%

Fair value: $1.4 million

Date acquired: December 2021

9. ClassDojo

ClassDojo

Percent of fund: 3.0%

Fair value: $1.6 million

Date acquired: November 2021

8. Revolut

Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Percent of fund: 3.4%

Fair value: $1.8 million

Date acquired: December 2021

7. OpenAI Special Purpose Vehicle

Jonathan Raa/Getty Images

*Destiny Tech100 created a special purpose vehicle that intends to invest in OpenAI. As of December 31, 0% of the fund was directly invested in OpenAI.

Percent of fund: 3.8%

Fair value: $2.0 million

Date acquired: December 2023

6. Superhuman

Superhuman

Percent of fund: 4.0%

Fair value: $2.1 million

Date acquired: June 2021

5. Brex

Brex has sued Pry Financials CEO Andy Su. Brex; Alyssa Powell/Insider.

Percent of fund: 4.0%

Fair value: $2.1 million

Date acquired: March 2022

4. Epic Games

Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Percent of fund: 4.0%

Fair value: $2.1 million

Date acquired: December 2021

3. Boom Supersonic

A pilot sitting in the cockpit of the Boom Supersonic experimental aircraft. Boom Supersonic

Percent of fund: 4.6%

Fair value: $2.5 million

Date acquired: February 2022

2. Axiom Space

Axiom Space

Percent of fund: 9.7%

Fair value: $5.1 million

Date acquired: December 2021 and January 2023

1. SpaceX

A female SpaceX employee is suing the company for discrimination and retaliation. Eva Marie Uzcategui

Percent of fund: 34.6%

Fair value: $18.4 million

Date acquired: June 2022

