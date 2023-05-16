These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $46 billion stock portfolio
The $100 billion investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed its holdings in a 13F filing this week.
A whistleblower alleged over the weekend that the church operates its investment arm as a "clandestine hedge fund."
These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's investment portfolio as of March 31.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio topping $100 billion that includes $46.2 billion invested in stocks.
The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its lack of disclosures over the years recently led to it paying $5 million to settle charges that it went to great lengths to hide its investment portfolio.
The Mormon church's investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former employee of the fund filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.
In a "60 Minutes" special over the weekend, the whistleblower said that the Mormon church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.
The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of March 31. These are the Mormon church's top 10 stocks holdings at the end of the first quarter.
10. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Market Value: $669.3 million
Change in Shares: +154,169 (+5%)
9. Johnson & Johnson
Ticker: JNJ
Market Value: $682.5 million
Change in Shares: -130,903 (-2%)
8. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Market Value: $710.8 million
Change in Shares: -10,829 (0%)
7. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $720.0 million
Change in Shares: -327,541 (-11%)
6. Exxon Mobil
Ticker: XOM
Market Value: $807.9 million
Change in Shares: -459,083 (-5%)
5. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $967.4 million
Change in Shares: +479,487 (+5%)
4. UnitedHealth Group
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $999.9 million
Change in Shares: +160,538 (+8%)
3. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $1.43 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -38,844 and +125,748, respectively
2. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $2.23 billion
Change in Shares: -415,231 (-5%)
1. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $2.61 billion
Change in Shares: +209,247 (1%)
