These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $46 billion stock portfolio

The $100 billion investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed its holdings in a 13F filing this week.

A whistleblower alleged over the weekend that the church operates its investment arm as a "clandestine hedge fund."

These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's investment portfolio as of March 31.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio topping $100 billion that includes $46.2 billion invested in stocks.

The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its lack of disclosures over the years recently led to it paying $5 million to settle charges that it went to great lengths to hide its investment portfolio.

The Mormon church's investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former employee of the fund filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.

In a "60 Minutes" special over the weekend, the whistleblower said that the Mormon church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.

The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of March 31. These are the Mormon church's top 10 stocks holdings at the end of the first quarter.

10. Meta Platforms

Getty Images

Ticker: META

Market Value: $669.3 million

Change in Shares: +154,169 (+5%)

9. Johnson & Johnson

johnson and johnson

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ticker: JNJ

Market Value: $682.5 million

Change in Shares: -130,903 (-2%)

8. Mastercard

Hand holds a smartphone with the Mastercard logo on the screen

Getty Images

Ticker: MA

Market Value: $710.8 million

Change in Shares: -10,829 (0%)

7. Nvidia

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 04: Nvidia Founder, President and CEO Jen-Hsun Huang introduces the Nvidia Spot, a USD 49.95 microphone and speaker that will let owners use Google Assistant anywhere in a home, as he delivers a keynote address at CES 2017 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 4, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and is expected to feature 3,800 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 165,000 attendees. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Ticker: NVDA

Market Value: $720.0 million

Change in Shares: -327,541 (-11%)

6. Exxon Mobil

exxon mobil

AP

Ticker: XOM

Market Value: $807.9 million

Change in Shares: -459,083 (-5%)

5. Amazon

Amazon

Getty

Ticker: AMZN

Market Value: $967.4 million

Change in Shares: +479,487 (+5%)

4. UnitedHealth Group

A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration

Picture illustration of a UnitedHealth Group health insurance card in a walletReuters

Ticker: UNH

Market Value: $999.9 million

Change in Shares: +160,538 (+8%)

3. Alphabet

Google London

Google LondonView Pictures/Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG

Market Value: $1.43 billion

Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -38,844 and +125,748, respectively

2. Microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT

Market Value: $2.23 billion

Change in Shares: -415,231 (-5%)

1. Apple

iphone 8 plus iphone x apple

(L-R) The new iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone 8S are displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: AAPL

Market Value: $2.61 billion

Change in Shares: +209,247 (1%)

