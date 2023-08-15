These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $49 billion stock portfolio
The $100 billion investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed some of its holdings in a 13F filing on Monday.
The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth nearly $50 billion.
These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's stock portfolio as of June 30.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio topping $100 billion that includes $49.3 billion invested in stocks.
The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its lack of disclosures over the years recently led to it paying $5 million to settle charges that it went to great lengths to hide its investment portfolio.
The Mormon Church's investment portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former employee of the fund filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.
In a "60 Minutes" special earlier this year, the whistleblower said that the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.
The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of June 30. These are the Mormon Church's top 10 stocks holdings at the end of the second quarter.
10. JPMorgan
Ticker: JPM
Market Value: $666.1 million
Change in Shares: -171,905 (-3%)
9. Exxon Mobil
Ticker: XOM
Market Value: $756.6 million
Change in Shares: -312,853 (-4%)
8. Mastercard
Ticker: MA
Market Value: $783.8 million
Change in Shares: +37,013 (+1%)
7. Meta Platforms
Ticker: META
Market Value: $970.8 million
Change in Shares: +224,849 (+7%)
6. UnitedHealth Group
Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $983.0 million
Change in Shares: -70,529 (-3%)
5. Nvidia
Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $1.20 billion
Change in Shares: +227,659 (+8%)
4. Amazon
Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.25 billion
Change in Shares: +217,652 (+2%)
3. Alphabet
Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $1.62 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -209,983 and +27,360, respectively
2. Microsoft
Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $2.23 billion
Change in Shares: +250,586 (+3%)
1. Apple
Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $3.12 billion
Change in Shares: +259,436 (+1%)
Read the original article on Business Insider