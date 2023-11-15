Advertisement
These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's $47 billion stock portfolio

Matthew Fox
·3 min read
Mormon Church
Getty Images

  • The investment arm of the Mormon Church revealed some of its holdings in a 13F filing on Tuesday.

  • The church has amassed a portfolio of individual stocks worth nearly $50 billion.

  • These are the top 10 holdings of the Mormon Church's stock portfolio as of September 30.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' has an investment portfolio topping $100 billion that includes $47 billion invested in stocks.

The portfolio is registered with the SEC under the name Ensign Peak Advisors, and its lack of disclosures over the years recently led to it paying $5 million to settle charges that it went to great lengths to hide its investments.

The portfolio wasn't revealed to the public until 2019, when a former Ensign Peak employee filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging that the fund shouldn't have tax-exempt status because it doesn't engage in any charitable activities.

In a "60 Minutes" special earlier this year, the whistleblower said that the church's investment arm acted as a "clandestine hedge fund" disguised as a charity.

The church reports its stock holdings on a quarterly basis, and a recent 13F filing revealed its top holdings as of September 30. These are the Mormon Church's top 10 stocks holdings at the end of the third quarter.

10. Tesla

Tesla
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Ticker: TSLA
Market Value: $672.4 million
Change in Shares: +153,477 (+6%)

9. Exxon Mobil

exxon mobil
exxon mobil

AP

Ticker: XOM
Market Value: $735.6 million
Change in Shares: -798,503 (-11%)

8. Mastercard

Mastercard
Reuters

Ticker: MA
Market Value: $778.6 million
Change in Shares: -26,379 (-1%)

7. Meta Platforms

Meta
Getty Images

Ticker: META
Market Value: $1.01 billion 
Change in Shares: -17,008 (-1%)

6. UnitedHealth Group 

A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration
A UnitedHealth Group health insurance card is seen in a wallet in this picture illustration October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/Illustration

Picture illustration of a UnitedHealth Group health insurance card in a walletReuters

Ticker: UNH
Market Value: $1.02 billion 
Change in Shares: -14,682 (-1%)

5. Amazon

Amazon
Amazon

Getty

Ticker: AMZN
Market Value: $1.22 billion
Change in Shares: -23,178 (-0.2%)

4. Nvidia

Jensen Huang Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA
Market Value: $1.22 billion
Change in Shares: -19,906 (-1%)

3. Alphabet

Google London
Google London

Google LondonView Pictures/Getty Images

Ticker: GOOGL & GOOG
Market Value: $1.75 billion
Change in GOOGL and GOOG Shares: -147,537 and -122,564, respectively

2. Microsoft

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.
Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ticker: MSFT
Market Value: $2.51 billion
Change in Shares: -56,803 (-1%)

1. Apple

iphone 8 plus iphone x apple
iphone 8 plus iphone x apple

(L-R) The new iPhone 8, iPhone X and iPhone 8S are displayed during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre on the Apple Park campus on September 12, 2017 in Cupertino, California. Apple held their first special event at the new Apple Park campus where they announced the new iPhone 8, iPhone X and the Apple Watch Series 3.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ticker: AAPL
Market Value: $2.70 billion
Change in Shares: -452,088 (-3%)

