Top 10 Largest Landowners in the World

The people and organizations who own the most land in the world own millions — and in the case of the top landowner — billions of acres of land. Many of the top 10 largest landowners are concentrated in Australia, but there are people and groups who own large swaths of land in the U.K., Canada, the U.S. and China as well.

Here’s a look at who owns the most land in the world, as identified by Madison Trust.

1. King Charles III and the British Royal Family

Locations: United Kingdom, Canada

Acres owned: 6.6 billion

The British Royal family owns land equivalent to one-sixth of the surface of the earth. Locations include London, rural Britain and more than 90% of the land in Canada.

2. Catholic Church

Locations: Worldwide

Acres owned: 177 million

The Catholic Church owns churches, parochial schools and other properties, as well as farms and other real estate throughout Italy.

3. Inuit People of Nunavut

Location: Canada

Acres owned: 87.5 million

The land was legally given to the Intuit people by the Canadian government in the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement of 1993.

4. Gina Rinehart

Locations: Australia, United States

Acres owned: 24 million

Gina Rinehart is Australia’s richest person. She is a mining magnate and a businesswoman.

5. Inuvialuit People of the Inuvialuit Settlement Region

Location: Canada

Acres owned: 22.5 million

This land was designated in the Inuvialuit Final Agreement of 1984.

6. Mudanjiang City Mega Farm

Location: China

Acres owned: 22.2 million

Home to more than 100,000 dairy cows, the Mudanjiang City Mega Farm is the largest farm in the world.

7. Australian Agricultural Company

Location: Australia

Acres owned: 17.3 million

The Australian Agricultural Company is Australia’s oldest agricultural company. Its largest shareholder is Joe Lewis, who is one of the richest people in the United Kingdom.

8. North Australian Pastoral Company

Location: Australia

Acres owned: 14.8 million

The North Australian Pastoral Company — one of the biggest cattle companies in the world — was founded in 1877.

9. Jumbuck Pastoral Company

Location: Australia

Acres owned: 14.2 million

The Jumbuck Pastoral Company is the largest producer of wool in Australia.

10. Handbury Group

Location: Australia

Acres owned: 13 million

The Handbury Group owns the Swinging Shovel property in South Australia and The Rises in Western Australia.

