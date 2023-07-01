Top 10 list of most affordable US beach towns for homebuyers in 2023

If you’ve ever dreamt of having your own beach home to escape the routine of everyday life, try looking in areas with just as much character and far less hype for your second home or vacation getaway.

Realtor.com, an online resource to search listings, compiled a list of towns in the United States where buyers can find the most affordable homes near the water — and no, wealthy enclaves like the Hamptons and Malibu didn’t make the cut.

“Perhaps you’ve been wondering whether you could retire by the beach. Or maybe it’s time to make that lifestyle change you’ve dreamed about,” wrote Realtor.com data journalist Evan Wyloge.

Realtor.com limited its list to just one beach town per state to "ensure geographical diversity." Only locations with at least 50 properties within a mile of the water in the past year were included, and oceanside homes were "favored," Wyloge said, but bayside locales were also included. Realtor.com aggregated federal listings of beaches and their locations and its own listing data for every home put on the market in the past year located within a one-mile radius of each beach. The most affordable beach towns were selected by price per square foot.

“No matter the reason, we’ve sifted through the dunes of data, and we’re happy to report that a beach home might be more attainable than you think — you just need to know where to look," Wyloge wrote. "Despite what you may have assumed, in some places, a home by the beach can cost about the same as an average U.S. home—or less."

Crescent City beach, California.

Top 10 most affordable US beach towns

1. Gulfport, Mississippi

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $224,900

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $144

For $225,000, buyers can find a fully renovated condo within a five-minute walk to the beach.

2. Newport News, Virginia

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $200,000

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $150

Buyers looking for a deal can check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo with a private beach on the market for $150,000.

3. New London, Connecticut

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $257,000

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $175

A condo right on the water just south of Green Harbor Beach in New Longdon, home to some of the best public beaches in the state, goes for about $170,000.

4. Grand Isle, Louisiana

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $309,500

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $190

Those looking for remote living on this tranquil, sparsely populated island can get a small classic beach house perched atop stilts for less than $250,000.

5. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $289,948

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $206

For around $270,000, beach lovers can get a decent-sized, three-bedroom home less than a mile from the bay of Corpus Christi — the largest city on Realtor.com’s list located on the Gulf of Mexico.

6. Atlantic City, New Jersey

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $185,000

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $213

Buyers can find a relatively small, three-bedroom home close to the beach for under $170,000.

7. Navarre, FL

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $442,500

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $240

Homebuyers looking in Navarre Beach can score a condo for around $450,000.

8.North Beach, Maryland

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $384,495

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $245

A relatively new condo on the boardwalk in North Beach, located about 30 miles east from Washington, D.C., goes for between $365,000 and $390,000 with views of the beach and the bay, according to Realtor.com.

9. Crescent City, California

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $329,000

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $248

A 100-year-old, four-bedroom home just a few blocks from Battery Point Beach in Crescent City, a colder coastal city about 20 miles south of the Oregon border is listed for a little under $300,000.

10. Shirley, New York

Median price within 1 mile of a beach: $414,990

Median price per square foot within 1 mile of a beach: $256

For about $350,000, you can get a modern looking, four-bedroom home in Shirley on Long Island.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Realtor.com's most affordable US beach vacation towns for homebuyers