U.S. markets open in 4 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,741.50
    +52.25 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,583.00
    +353.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,294.25
    +184.00 (+1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,766.60
    +24.60 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.62
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,658.20
    -5.80 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.67
    -0.05 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.12
    -0.90 (-2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    -0.0060 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2810
    +0.3250 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,557.24
    +297.75 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.91
    +8.45 (+1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.68
    +64.44 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,156.14
    +380.35 (+1.42%)
     

The Top 10 Most Visited Capitals Published by Visited

Arriving In High Heels Corporation
·2 min read
Arriving In High Heels Corporation
Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited capital cities as per their international traveling users and Rome made the list.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arriving In High Heels publishes Top 10 most visited capitals as per Travel App's Visited international users. Visited is a travel app that helps keep travel memories alive as well as inspire future travel. With the app, users can access travel lists that align with their travel goals and get personalized stats. The new list feature, features popular places to visit such as Ancient Sites, as well as travel list for adventures such as places to go diving and for those that travel for the food even culinary experiences. New lists are being added on a monthly basis and lists are constantly being updated to ensure that any changes in travel destinations are reflected in the top 10 list.

The top 10 most visited capital cities as per the app's users are all found in Europe:

  1. Paris, France - Is the most visited capital in the world. Paris has endless sights to visit, which is no surprise why it is the most visited capital in the world.

  2. London, England - The city is probably best viewed from the London Eye observation wheel.

  3. Rome, Italy - Visitors come from all over the world to see the many ruins and excavations including the famous Colosseum.

  4. Amsterdam, Netherlands - Amsterdam is a city best visited by taking the water canals or cycling through its multiple bike paths.

  5. Prague, Czech Republic - Is home to the famous Charles Bridge which was build in the medieval ages and crosses the Vltava river.

  6. Berlin, Germany - Berlin has a vast history and multiple palaces and has become known in the art scene.

  7. Vatican City, Vatican - Is home to the biggest church in the world the St. Peter's Basilica, the same church which is home to the pope.

  8. Vienna, Austria - Vienna is known for its museums, there are over 60 of them! It is also the capital of music.

  9. Brussels, Belgium - Brussels is famous for its Moules-frites, beer and chocolate which makes a visit to this capital extra sweet.

  10. Budapest, Hungary - With the famous parliament building and Chain bridge, visitors can also bath in what is known as a capital of thermal baths.

For more stats and interactive list travelers can download Visited on iOS  or Android 

To learn more about the Visited app and its latest feature update, please visit https://visitedapp.com.

About Arriving In High Heels Corporation

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company; Visited is their most popular app. Visited also allows users to map all the countries they have been to or wish to travel to. Users can also check off famous destinations such as ancient sites, world most beautiful beaches, art museums, capitals of the world and much more. The app which users can download for free on iOS  or Android and is available in 30 languages including Polish.

Anna Kayfitz
Anna@arrivinginhighheels.com



Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines Will Pay Millions Over Huge Passenger Problem

    Few travel nightmares can be worse than packing small to avoid paying for a checked bag and then, upon arriving at the airport, being told that the bag is too big and needs to be checked anyway. At the same time, a recent study from IdeaWorks found that the percentage of revenue airlines derive from baggage fees has been rising steadily — 3.7% in 2019, 3.9% in 2020 and 4.6% in 2021. In February 2021, five passengers who traveled with American Airlines filed a class action lawsuit that accused the airline of incorrectly charging them baggage fees that they were not required to pay.

  • Alleged machete attack on American in Cancun highlights tourist destination risk

    Mexico's resort-centric state of Quintana Roo, which includes Cancun, Tulum and Playa del Carmen, has been plagued by crime and kidnappings in recent years.

  • Analysts Upbeat On Airline Stocks With United And American Reporting

    Airline stocks United and American report earnings this week after both raised guidance as industry optimism is increasing on strong demand for air travel.

  • This San Diego Landmark Was Transformed Into a Beautiful Boutique Hotel — Take a Look Inside

    Even better, the new property is just one block from the beach.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Right Now?

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) offers tools that enable game developers to create awesome content. The company must overcome self-inflicted wounds to get itself back on track. This video will consider whether Unity stock is a buy right now.

  • The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

    In some places, tickets are 10 times what they cost only a few years ago.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

    Dividend stocks are fantastic buys for this reason, but growth stocks can also be an advantageous investment for early retirement. Two growth stocks that could be major moneymakers if held long term are Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). True industry disrupters like Airbnb don't come along that often.

  • Japan travel industry's recovery depends on China reopening- Narita Airport CEO

    Japan is already seeing an increase in inbound travellers since relaxing its COVID-19 border controls last week, but a full recovery will remain elusive until China opens up, said the head of the country's biggest international airport. Narita Airport chief executive Akihiko Tamura said a jump in overseas arrivals in Japan's biggest international travel hub was an indication of this broader trend. International arrivals have ticked up about 10 percentage points to about 30% of pre-pandemic levels since Japan reinstated visa-free travel to tourists on Oct. 11, Tamura told Reuters, citing airport research.

  • Southwest hopes to lure businesses with new referral program

    Southwest is offering 25,000 Rapid Rewards points each for up to five business referrals as it looks to take advantage of a recovery in demand.

  • The Art Of Saying ‘Yes!’ To New Experiences While Solo Traveling

    Solo traveling has been my thing for a little while now.

  • Frontier Fans Unite: New Routes From The Midwest to Jamaica

    Low-fare carrier Frontier Airlines is adding three new route connections to Montego Bay, Jamaica.

  • Analyst Report: Sabre Corporation

    Sabre holds the number-two share of global distribution system air bookings (40.9% as of the end of 2020 versus 38.8% in 2019; 2021 booking share was not provided). The travel solutions segment represented 89% of total 2021 revenue, split between distribution (two thirds of segment sales) and airline IT solutions (one third) revenue. The company also has a growing hotel IT solutions division (11% of revenue). Transaction fees, which are mostly tied to volume and not price, account for the bulk of sales and profits.

  • Why Zelle moves twice as much money as Venmo

    Zelle may not have its own clothing line or suggest emojis when you pay your friend, but the peer-to-peer payment service is moving serious money, and that seems to be raising eyebrows these days.

  • American Airlines agrees to pay passengers $7.5M over unfair baggage fees

    American Airlines struck an agreement to dole out at least $7.5 million after a number of passengers filed a class-action lawsuit alleging the carrier charged them for checking bags that should have been free. The agreement, which was filed on Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and still requires…

  • Can Big Eyes Reign Over Smart Coins Like Polygon and Ethereum?

    Are meme coins worth the energy? Introducing Big Eyes Token to the world may sound like something crazy especially considering it to be a meme token.

  • U.S. screened 2.49 million air passengers Sunday, highest since early 2020

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 2.49 million air passengers on Sunday, the highest daily number since February 2020. The Sunday checkpoint traffic was the highest since Feb. 11, 2020, when TSA screened nearly 2.51 million passengers and comes as airlines reported business and leisure travel is increasing. The figure is just above the number screened on July 1.

  • Why Cruise is making its own chips, and a lot more besides

    Cruise never planned to make its own silicon. Cruise realized that the price of chips from suppliers was too high, the parts were too big and the reliability of the third-party technology just wasn’t there, Carl Jenkins, Cruise’s vice president of hardware, told TechCrunch during a tour of the company’s hardware lab last month. Amid a hiring spree that began in 2019 and continued into 2020, Cruise doubled down on its own hardware, including its own board and sensors.

  • A Luxurious New Orient Express Train Will Debut in 2025—Here’s a Look Inside

    The high-end locomotive includes a bar carriage, a dining carriage and a number of upscale suites.

  • Ubiquitous South Korea App Goes Offline, Raising Fresh Concerns Over Tech Giants

    Kakao’s widespread role in messaging, online banking and other services prompts officials to wonder if South Korea’s “everything app” has grown too large.

  • VMware and First Nations University of Canada Launch New Digital Partnership

    VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced a partnership with the First Nations University of Canada, where it will provide 400 students with complementary access to its transformative digital training program, VMware IT Academy.