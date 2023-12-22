Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Which steady real estate markets will buyers flock to in 2024? According to the Realtor.com 2024 Forecast, 10 housing markets have been identified as the next homebuying hot spots. Of the 10 housing markets, five are in California where many of these markets are predicted to rebound next year.

To determine which housing markets are anticipated to fare better than others, the Realtor.com economics team predicted home sale prices and the number of existing-home sales in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. In descending order, here are the top 10 real estate markets of 2024.

View: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in America — 5 Are in Florida

Find Out: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

frankpeters / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Los Angeles, California

November median home list price: $1,150,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.5%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.2%

Read More: Millennials Are Moving To 4 Surprising States for Affordable Housing

See: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Grand Rapids, Michigan

November median home list price: $390,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 7.2%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.1%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here’s Where I’d Retire If I Had $1 Million

©Shutterstock.com

8. Worcester, Massachusetts

November median home list price: $475,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.8%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.1%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

7. Springfield, Massachusetts

November median home list price: $350,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.2%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 10.5%

Find Out: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 19 Arizona Cities

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

6. Bakersfield, California

November median home list price: $385,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2.3%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.4%

Stephen Batiz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Riverside, California

November median home list price: $585,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.8%

I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

4. San Diego, California

November median home list price: $995,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 5.4%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 11%

Story continues

61242142 / Shutterstock.com

3. Rochester, New York

November median home list price: $239,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 10.4%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.2%

Related: What an Average Home Cost in the Year You Were Born

benedek / Getty Images

2. Oxnard, California

November median home list price: $1,037,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.3%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 18%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Toledo, Ohio

November median home list price: $200,000

Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 8.3%

Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 14%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 10 Real Estate Markets of 2024