Which steady real estate markets will buyers flock to in 2024? According to the Realtor.com 2024 Forecast, 10 housing markets have been identified as the next homebuying hot spots. Of the 10 housing markets, five are in California where many of these markets are predicted to rebound next year.

To determine which housing markets are anticipated to fare better than others, the Realtor.com economics team predicted home sale prices and the number of existing-home sales in the 100 largest U.S. metropolitan areas. In descending order, here are the top 10 real estate markets of 2024.

10. Los Angeles, California

  • November median home list price: $1,150,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.5%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.2%

9. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • November median home list price: $390,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 7.2%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.1%

8. Worcester, Massachusetts

  • November median home list price: $475,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.8%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 9.1%

7. Springfield, Massachusetts

  • November median home list price: $350,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 4.2%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 10.5%

6. Bakersfield, California

  • November median home list price: $385,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2.3%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.4%

5. Riverside, California

  • November median home list price: $585,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 2%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 13.8%

4. San Diego, California

  • November median home list price: $995,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 5.4%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 11%

3. Rochester, New York

  • November median home list price: $239,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 10.4%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 6.2%

2. Oxnard, California

  • November median home list price: $1,037,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 3.3%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 18%

1. Toledo, Ohio

  • November median home list price: $200,000

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales price change: 8.3%

  • Forecasted 2024 home sales change: 14%

