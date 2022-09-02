Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions
TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 29, 2022 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share.
Share Class
Ticker
Amount Per Share
Capital Unit
TXT.UN
$0.02963
Preferred Security
TXT.PR.A
$0.19531
For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO
Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.