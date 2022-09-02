U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,924.26
    -42.59 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,318.44
    -337.98 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,630.86
    -154.26 (-1.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.75
    -13.07 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.03
    +0.42 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,720.80
    +11.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9961
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1930
    -0.0720 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1515
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1850
    -0.0330 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,927.41
    -91.94 (-0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    472.74
    -6.93 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,281.19
    +132.69 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

Top 10 Split Trust Declares Quarterly Fund Distributions

·1 min read
TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: TXT.UN; TXT.PR.A) Top 10 Split Trust has declared quarterly fund distributions payable on September 29, 2022 to unitholders of record on September 15, 2022 in the following amounts per share.

Share Class

Ticker

Amount Per Share

 

 

 

Capital Unit

TXT.UN

$0.02963

Preferred Security

TXT.PR.A

$0.19531

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario M5H 3T9

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


